Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby

From live Texas tunes to live-ﬁre barbecue pits, we pride ourselves on going beyond the whole hog. That’s why you’ll find perfectly seared ribeye next to mesquite-smoked redfish, rotisseried cabrito, and veggies lucky enough to be fried in duck fat. And if you’d like a splash of something different before dancing, our specialty cocktails should do the trick.

5015 Kirby Drive

Damn Goode Burger$14.00
1/2 lb. in-house ground proprietary burger blend, on a buttered and toasted homemade bun.
Grilled Broccolini$7.00
Served with Pecorino Romano and lemon.
Fried Okra$7.00
Served with spicy mayo.
Chicken Tenders (5)$15.00
Hand-breaded and crispy-fried, served with French fries and a biscuit.
Campechana Extra$14.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, diced avocados, crab and shrimp. Served with chips.
Spit-Roasted Chicken$19.00
Slow-roasted over mesquite and basted with garlic, lemon and thyme.
Simple House Salad$6.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, radishes, carrots, croutons and your choice of dressing.
The Bartlett$15.00
Wood-roasted chicken, romaine, spinach, Texas goat cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, croutons and white balsamic vinaigrette.
Butter Biscuits (4)$6.00
Hand rolled and punched, fresh baked. Served with sea salt honey butter and jam on the side.
Elote-Style Creamed Corn$7.00
Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
