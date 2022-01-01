Goode Co. Armadillo Palace - Kirby
From live Texas tunes to live-ﬁre barbecue pits, we pride ourselves on going beyond the whole hog. That’s why you’ll find perfectly seared ribeye next to mesquite-smoked redfish, rotisseried cabrito, and veggies lucky enough to be fried in duck fat. And if you’d like a splash of something different before dancing, our specialty cocktails should do the trick.
5015 Kirby Drive
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
