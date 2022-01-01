Mezquila
Open today 4:00 PM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
634 4th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11232
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
634 4th Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11232
Nearby restaurants
Greenwood Park
A 13,000 square foot indoor / outdoor beer garden, restaurant, bar and event space created out of an old gas station & mechanic shop with 60 draft beer lines, an indoor bar, outdoor cargo bar, 3 bocce ball courts and a seasonal menu.
Iron Station
Iron Station
Battle Hill Tavern
Wood fire brick oven happiness. Come experience a restaurant that still adheres to a philosophy that our guests are important and their satisfaction is paramount.
Terrace Bagels
Come in and enjoy!