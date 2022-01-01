Go
Artopolis Bakery, Cafe & Agora

StarStarStarStar

922 Reviews

$$

306 S Halsted St

Chicago, IL 60661

Popular Items

Tiramisu Mousse 8"$44.50
Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse
Avgolemono - Greek Soup$5.50
Traditional Greek chicken and rice soup with lemon.
All soups are served with our house made bread.
Tiramisu Mousse 6"$32.50
Vanilla Cake, Mascarpone Cheese, Coffee Flavored Mouse
Tiramisu Mousse Individual$7.65
Mango Yogurt Mousse 10"$53.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse 8"$37.50
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mediterranean Salad
mixed greens, tomato, scallion, cucumber, feta, dill, kalamata olives, greek golden pepperoncini, garlic herb vinaigrette
Mango Yogurt Mousse 6"$30.00
Greek yogurt, mango puree, vanilla cake
Mango Yogurt Mousse Individual$5.15
Fruit Tart$7.65
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm

306 S Halsted St, Chicago IL 60661

