Go
Toast
  • /
  • Berlin
  • /
  • Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe

Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe

The Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar has served the Berlin & Delmarva communities for over a hundred years and still remains a favorite for visitors to the Eastern Shore.
Lite Fare is served from 11am to closing. A Fine Dining menu begins at five o’clock with one of the most impressive dinner menus in the area.

2 North Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2 North Main Street

Berlin MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Freddie'S Beach Bar And Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Woody's Dewey Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bushels

No reviews yet

Seafood and Crab house

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston