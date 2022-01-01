Atlantic Hotel Drummers Cafe
The Atlantic Hotel Bistro Bar has served the Berlin & Delmarva communities for over a hundred years and still remains a favorite for visitors to the Eastern Shore.
Lite Fare is served from 11am to closing. A Fine Dining menu begins at five o’clock with one of the most impressive dinner menus in the area.
2 North Main Street
Location
2 North Main Street
Berlin MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
