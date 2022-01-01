Go
Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50

Popular Items

14" THIN CRUST BYOP$12.99
14" thin crust pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese.
Additional toppings $1.50 each
CHICKEN CLUB$10.99
Grilled chicken breast on a Sheboygan hard roll topped with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo served with a side of pub fries.
GARLIC BREAD STICKS$5.99
Soft and chewy breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, fresh herbs and parmesan cheese served with our house marinara and Alfredo sauce.
10" HAND TOSSED BYOP$8.99
BEER NUGGETS$8.99
House made dough bites fried to crisp perfection and tossed in a garlic and parmesan cheese mixture. Served with a side of our signature marinara and alfredo sauces.
CHEESE CURDS$9.99
Wisconsin local white cheddar cheese curds, lightly breaded and crispy fried served with a side of ranch
14" HAND TOSSED BYOP$12.99
14" hand-tossed pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese.
Additional toppings $1.50 each
CAESAR SALAD$9.99
Crisp romaine topped with croutons and shaved parmesan, served with creamy Caesar dressing on the side.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
18" HAND TOSSED BYOP$19.99
18" hand-tossed pizza with our house pizza sauce and cheese.
Additional toppings $2.00 each
BONELESS WINGS$11.99
Location

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50

Green Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
