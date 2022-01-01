Backstreet Grille & Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
531 Pearl St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
531 Pearl St
Stoughton MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
