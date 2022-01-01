Ball & Que - Georgetown
Come in and enjoy!
1808 HIGHMARKET ST
Location
1808 HIGHMARKET ST
Georgetown SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Marker 42 Low Country Cantina
Low Country Favorites meet Tex-Mex Inspiration
Root
Come in and enjoy!
Buzz’s Roost
Located at 911 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, we offer waterfront dining and Happy Hour 7 days a week from 4 PM - 6 PM. We look forward to serving you!
Southern Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!