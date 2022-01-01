Go
Toast

Rollin Local

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

732 Front St • $$

Avg 4.6 (831 reviews)

Popular Items

Hambuger$7.50
Wings$10.50
Local Lovers Roll$14.95
Pick 2 Ribeye$19.95
Hibachi Lunch$13.00
Fried Rice extra$3.00
Crunch Roll$7.00
Chicken Teriyaki with green peppers$12.50
Crab Wontons$7.00
Ribeye Steak with mushrooms$15.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Takeout

Location

732 Front St

Georgetown SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southern Pizza Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buzz’s Roost

No reviews yet

Located at 911 Front Street, Georgetown, SC 29440, we offer waterfront dining and Happy Hour 7 days a week from 4 PM - 6 PM. We look forward to serving you!

Root

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ball & Que - Georgetown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston