Go
Consumer picView gallery

Corner Tavern- Georgetown - 815 Front Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

815 Front Street

Georgetown, SC 29440

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

815 Front Street, Georgetown SC 29440

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rollin Local - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 831
732 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Buzz’s Roost
orange star4.2 • 1,736
911 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Root - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 294
919 Front Street Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island
orange starNo Reviews
10744 OCEAN HWY PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island - 11359 Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
11359 Hwy Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext
Pawley's Tap & Pour - 13089 Ocean Hwy B2 / B3
orange starNo Reviews
13089 Ocean Hwy A4 Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Georgetown

Buzz’s Roost
orange star4.2 • 1,736
911 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Rollin Local - Georgetown
orange star4.6 • 831
732 Front St Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext
Root - Georgetown
orange star4.3 • 294
919 Front Street Georgetown, SC 29440
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Georgetown

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Goose Creek

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.7 (66 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Corner Tavern- Georgetown - 815 Front Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston