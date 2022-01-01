Rollin Local imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Rollin Local Georgetown

831 Reviews

$$

732 Front St

Georgetown, SC 29440

Popular Items

Crab Wontons
Crunch Roll
Local Lovers Roll

Lunch

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Flounder Basket

$11.00

Oyster Basket

$11.00

Hibachi Lunch

Hibachi Lunch

$14.00

Hibachi Bowl Chicken, Peppers & Onions

$8.00

Hibachi Bowl Steak & Mushrooms

$9.00

Hibachi Bowl Shrimp & Broccoli

$10.00

Bento Box

Chicken bento box

$12.95

Filet bento box

$14.95

Ribeye bento box

$13.95

Salmon bento box

$14.95

Scallops bento box

$14.95

Sushi Bento Box

$15.00

Tempura Shrimp bento box

$14.95

Hibachi shrimp bento box

$14.95

Burger

Hamburger

$7.50

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Crunch Roll

$7.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Ninja Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Samurai Roll

$7.00

Shrimp California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Shrimp Special

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie

$5.95

Keylime Pie

$6.95

Sweet potato maple cheesecake

$6.95

Apple Turnover

$6.95

Thai Donuts

$4.95

Tuxedo Bomb

$6.95

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$7.95

Dinner

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Flounder Dinner

$18.00

Hambuger Steak

$16.00

Local Seafood Platter

$24.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$21.00

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

House made chips

$3.00

Sautéed Green Beans

$3.00

Home cut fries

$3.00

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

Fresh Fried Corn

$3.00

Oyster Dinner

$18.00

Rollin Tuna Bowl

$14.00

Hibachi Dinner

Chicken Teriyaki with green peppers

$14.00

Lobster with mushrooms

$23.00

Pick 2 Ribeye

$22.00

Ribeye Steak with mushrooms

$16.50

Salmon with Mushrooms

$18.50

Shrimp with Broccoli

$18.00

Teriyaki Steak

$14.00

scallops with mushrooms

$18.50

Valentine Filet and Lobster

$30.00

Valentine Scallops and Shrimp

$30.00

Hibachi Extras

zucchini & onions extra

$4.00

Mushrooms extra

$4.00

Broccoli extra

$4.00

White Rice extra

$3.00

Fried Rice extra

$4.00

Chicken Teriyaki extra

$8.00

Ribeye Steak extra

$11.00

Hibachi Shrimp extra

$10.00

Hibachi Salmon extra

$12.00

Steak Teriyaki extra

$8.00

Filet Mignon Steak extra

$13.00

Hibachi Scallops extra

$12.00

Hibachi Lobster extra

$15.00

Onion Soup

$2.00

Hibachi Salad

$2.00

8oz mayo sauce

$3.00

Green Peppers extra

$3.50

Mayo Sauce extra

$0.50

Kids

Kids Shrimp

$7.50

Kids Flounder

$6.50

Kids Tenders

$6.50

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.50

Kids Burger

$5.95

Nigiri and Sashimi

Pepper Tuna (seared)

$5.00

Spicy Scallops

$5.00

Crab

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Eel

$6.00

Yellow Tail

$5.00

Super White

$5.00

Tuna

$5.00

Shrimp

$5.00

Smelt Roe

$5.00

Wasabi Caviar

$5.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Salads

Asain Grilled Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Calamari Salad

$5.95

Cucumber Crab Salad

$6.95

Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$3.95

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.50

Pistachio Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$12.50

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Specialty Rolls

2020 Roll

$16.50

Alaskan Roll

$14.00

Caribbean Roll

$13.95

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Competition Roll

$14.50

Crab Meat Dynamite Roll

$15.95

Crazy Boy Roll

$13.50

Crazy Monkey Roll

$13.50

Crazy Octopus Roll

$14.90

Crunchy Salmon Roll

$13.00

Dragon Roll

$14.50

Ebi Ebi Roll

$14.00

Fire Cracker

$13.00

Hand Roll

$7.00

Hawaiian Roll

$13.95

Lobster Roll

$32.95

Local Lovers Roll

$15.00

Mango Poke

$12.95

Monster Roll

$14.00

Paradise Roll

$14.50

Pepper Tuna Roll

$14.50

Pepper Tuna Tower

$13.00

Pineapple poke

$14.00

Poke

$14.00

Salad Roll

$11.00

SC Crunch Roll

$14.00

Sexy Roll

$15.50

Spicy Tuna Bites

$14.00

Spicy Tuna FireCracker

$14.50

Spider Roll

$13.50

Sunkist Roll

$14.00

Sunset Roll

$14.00

Sushi Burrito

$14.00

Tango Roll

$14.00

Temptation Roll

$13.00

Tobago Roll

$14.00

Torched Salmon

$14.00

Tropic Tuna

$14.00

Tuna Lovers Roll

$14.50

Tuna Sashimi Roll

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna tower

$12.00

Baked Mussels

$8.00

Blt roll

$15.00

Apps

Asparagus Bites

$11.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$11.50

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.50

Beef Tataki

$12.00

Crab Ball (6)

$12.50

Crab Wontons

$7.00

Edamame

$4.50

Fresh Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Fresh Fried Okra

$6.50

Fresh Spring Rolls

$9.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.00

Fried or Steamed Dumplings

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Fried Soft Shell Crab (2)

$15.00

Fried Vegetable Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried Zucchini

$6.00

Rollin Cheese & Chips

$7.50

Seared Ahi Tuna

$13.00

Tartara (Tuna or Salmon)

$12.50

Tempura Calamari

$9.50

Tempura Chicken Fingers

$7.50

Tempura Shrimp

$9.50

Tuna Nacho's Tower

$14.00

Tuna Tataki

$12.00

Valentine Fried Crab and Scallop

$13.00

Valentine Fried Crab and Scallop
$13.00

$13.00

Taco

Fish Taco

$9.95

Hibachi Chicken Taco

$9.50

Hibachi Shrimp Taco

$11.50

Hibachi Steak Taco

$10.50

Ahi Tuna Taco

$11.95

Shrimp Taco

$10.95

Wings

Wings

$12.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Saratogo Distilled Water

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Styro

$1.00

Dog hat

Dog hat

$26.00

Wednesday Lunch Special

Philly Ribeye Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Rollin Tuna Bowl

$13.00

Tuna Wrap

$13.00

Poke

Bowl

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

732 Front St, Georgetown, SC 29440

Directions

Gallery
Rollin Local image

Map
