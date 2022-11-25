Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chive Blossom Restaurant and Bar

85 N Cswy

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Order Again

Soups

She Crab

$5.00+

Cream,butter sherry ,lobster base,onions chicken base

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

San Mariano tomatoes,cream ,white wine ,garlic onion,basil,oregano,thyme

Ciabatta

$3.00

Starters

Pate

$16.00

fIG JAM ,whole grain mustard, housemade pickles, grilled cranberry walnut bread PATE : BRANDY ,COGNAC ,MADEIRA ,SHALLOTTS,HEAVY CREAM ,ZANTHAM GUM, BLACK PEPPER,SALT

Crab Bake

$18.00

CREAM CHEESE ,PARMESAN,LAVASH-MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

Tomato Napolean

$13.00

housemade red pepper jelly, pimento cheese

Pimento Cheese

$13.00

Crab Nacho

$22.00

Greens

Oyster Salad

$18.00

spinach, baby artichokes, hearts of palm, boiled egg ,RED ONION GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Chopped Salad

$15.00

romaine hearts, candied pecans, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion apple smoked bacon, hearts of palm, citrus vinaigrette

Crab Slaw

$24.00

avocado, artichokes, jumbo lump crab, spinach chiffonade, vine ripened tomatoes, capers, lemon olive oil, fresh herbs

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

Grilled hearts, candied pecans, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion, apple smoked bacon, hearts of palm, citrus vinaigrette

Duck Breast

$24.00

Caramelized onions, fried shallots, roasted cashews, mixed field greens, shiitake vinaigrette

Small Chopped

$9.00

Burrata

$16.00

Split Salad

House Salad

$7.00

House Specialities

Tequila Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled corn tortillas, spicy black beans, green tomato salsa, queso fresco, sour cream RED WINE IN BEANS GARLIC

Livers

$15.00

celery root puree, caramelized onions, texas pete drizzle

Sampler

$26.00

flounder, shrimp, scallops, oysters, fried okra, yellow stone ground grits drunken cocktail, dill tartar

Chic Spin Quesadilla

$17.00

fontina cheese, roasted creminis, grilled artichoke relish, herbed cream cheese

Okra Pancakes

$18.00

low country tomato shrimp stew

Quiche

$15.00

Roasted red peppers, baby Swiss, petite garden salad

Salmon

$16.00

Wilted spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, lemon olive oil, fresh herbs

Split Plate

$3.00

Noodles

Favorite Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

linguini with spicy peanut sauce, chicken and assorted vegetables

Shrimp Peninni

$18.00

country ham, cremini mushrooms, spinach chiffonade, asiago cream

Chicken Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach, mushrooms, gorgonzola cream

Split Pasta

$3.00

Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato

$16.00

grilled multi grain bread, homemade pimento cheese, avocado

Angus Burger

$17.00

apple smoked bacon, caramelized onions, housemade pimento cheese

Local Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

artichokes, sundried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, capers, lemon, olive oil,

Italian Roast Beef

$17.00

Fontina cheese, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, au jus for dipping, petite salad

Curry Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Split Sandwich

$2.00

Dessert

English Toffee Cheesecake

$10.00

Poundcake

$10.00

Cobbler

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$4.00

Chocolate Silk Cheesecake

$10.00

Dinner Soups

She Crab

$5.00+

Cream,butter sherry ,lobster base,onions chicken base

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

San Mariano tomatoes,cream ,white wine ,garlic onion,basil,oregano,thyme

Dinner Starters

Duck Breast

$24.00

Caramelized onions, fried shallots, roasted cashews, mixed field greens, shiitake vinaigrette

Oyster Rock

$18.00

SEAFOOD BREADER,,CREAMED SPINACH,WHITE WINE, HOLLANDAISE ,APPLE SMOKED BACON,DRY VERMOUTH

Pate

$16.00

fIG JAM ,whole grain mustard, housemade pickles, grilled cranberry walnut bread PATE : BRANDY ,COGNAC ,MADEIRA ,SHALLOTTS,HEAVY CREAM ,ZANTHAM GUM, BLACK PEPPER,SALT

Conch

$16.00

PREPARED LIKE CONCH -SPICED BUTTER RUM SAUCE,JALAPEÑO,SCALLION,TOMATO

Charred Octopus

$15.00

preserved lemon skordalia, fried capers, harissa oil

Livers

$15.00

celery root puree, caramelized onions, texas pete drizzle

Crab Bake

$18.00

CREAM CHEESE ,PARMESAN,LAVASH-MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

Garlic Lamb

$18.00

grilled baby heirloom tomatoes, mint, goat cheese, balsamic drizzle,GARLIC ,GREEK SEASONING

Stuffed Dates

$16.00

apple smoked bacon wrapped, toasted pecans, smoked gouda,

Tomato Napolean

$13.00

housemade red pepper jelly, pimento cheese

Crab Nachos

$22.00

artichoke hearts, spinach, vine ripened tomatoes, asiago cheese house made pico de gallo, sour cream LAVASH - MEDITERRANEAN FLATBREAD

Oyster Pie

$18.00Out of stock

Dinner Greens

Oyster Salad

$18.00

spinach, baby artichokes, hearts of palm, boiled egg ,RED ONION GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Beet Carpaccio

$16.00

Grilled hearts, candied pecans, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion, apple smoked bacon, hearts of palm, citrus vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

romaine hearts, candied pecans, dried cranberries, boiled egg, red onion apple smoked bacon, hearts of palm, citrus vinaigrette

Crab Slaw

$24.00

Small Choppe

$9.00

Split Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Dinner Noodles

Chicken Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach, mushrooms, gorgonzola cream

Favorite Noodles

$18.00Out of stock

linguini with spicy peanut sauce, chicken and assorted vegetables

Shrimp Peninni

$18.00

country ham, cremini mushrooms, spinach chiffonade, asiago cream

Split Pasta

$3.00

Dinner Mains

Fish Du Jour

$38.00

zucchini spaghetti

Crab Cakes

$39.00

Lobster and corn smashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, dill cream

Sampler

$36.00

flounder, shrimp, scallops, oysters, fried okra, yellow stone ground grits drunken cocktail, dill tartar

Trout

$36.00

Grouper

$39.00

warm dill potato salad, lobster, corn, asparagus

Filet 8oz

$51.00

Porterhouse

$34.00

black eyed peas, collard greens, warm bacon tomato vinaigrette

Shrimp & Scallops

$36.00

yellow stone-ground grits, truffle butter

Salmon

$34.00

Wilted spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, heirloom tomatoes, lemon olive oil, fresh herbs

Flounder

$35.00

Cioppino

$38.00

FIRE ENTREE

Split Plate

$5.00

Dessert

English Toffee Cheesecake

$10.00

Poundcake

$10.00

Cobbler

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream (1 Scoop)

$4.00

Chocolate Silk Cheesecake

$10.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Fried Flounder

$14.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Kids PB&J

$7.00

Kid Butter Pasta

$7.00

Red Sauce Kid Pasta

$7.00

Cream Sauce Kid Pasta

$7.00

Sides

Spinach

$6.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$7.00

Avocado Half

$4.00

Silverqueen Corn

$6.00

SUB Lobster Mash

$8.00

Lobster Mash

$12.00

Grits

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Single Okra Cake

$5.00

4 Fried Green Tom

$10.00

Mash Potato

$5.00

Cauliflower Puree

$7.00

Spaghetti Squash

$6.00

Polenta

$6.00

Blackeyed Peas

$6.00

Collards

$6.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

OJ

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Small San Pellegrino

$6.00

Large San Pellegrino

$10.00

Small Evian

$6.00

Large Evian

$10.00

Club Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
85 N Cswy, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

