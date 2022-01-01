Main picView gallery

Pawley's Tap & Pour 13089 Ocean Hwy B2 / B3

13089 Ocean Hwy A4

Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shareables

Angel Envy Wings

$14.00

Order of eight wings with choice of a dry ranch and parmesan rub, wicked wing buffalo sauce or T&P barbecue sauce

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Chef’s selection of assorted cheeses served with grapes, fig jam and assorted crackers

Chicken Bites

$12.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.00

Chef’s choice served with pita chips and crudité

Fried Grouper Bites

$12.00

cheddar cheese bites lightly breaded with a spicy aioli

Loaded Potato Fries

$10.00

Blend of cheeses, bacon, green onions, served with sour cream and ranch dressing

Mussels

$11.00

Piping Hot Shrimp Dip

$12.00

A blend of three cheeses, shrimp & spices served with chips

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

with guacamole, jalapenos, beer cheese sauce, sour cream, and salsa

Steak & Cheese Roll

$11.00

Crispy fried egg roll stuffed with shaved rib eyed steak, sauteed onions and American cheese Served with a scallion cheese sauce for dipping

Twisted Pretzels

$12.00

Served with a beer cheese sauce and stone-ground mustard

Soups

She Crab Soup

$8.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Salads

Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine drizzled in our homemade caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons

Italian Salad

$12.00

spinach, avocado, fresh mozzarella & tomato salad drizzled with a pesto olive oil

Orchard Salad

$12.00

spinach, avocado, fresh mozzarella & tomato salad drizzled with a pesto olive oil

T&P Signature salad

$12.00

Romaine blend, strawberries, candied walnuts, asiago, red onion, croutons, and balsamic poppy seed dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Romaine topped with a colorful vegetable blend and roasted sweet potatoes and feta cheese served with our white balsamic herb vinaigrette

Today' Salad Special

$14.00

Signature Burgers

The Brew Burger

$15.00

Served with onion straws, bacon, American cheese, zucchini relish, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo

All American Burger

$13.00

American cheese lettuce and tomato

Black Bean Burger

$13.00

plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion

Black & Blue Burger

$13.00

American cheese lettuce and tomato

Hand Helds

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Bacon, green onion, a blend of cheeses, chopped tomato served with chipotle ranch

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.00

Flounder sandwich

$14.00

sliced tomato served on jalapeno cornbread

Grilled Chicken BLT

$12.00

Pepper jack cheese, served on a brioche roll

Louisiana Oyster Po Boy

$14.00

Louisiana Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Cajun-seasoned fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, served on a sub roll slathered with zesty remoulade sauce

Shaved Ribeye Steak

$14.00

American cheese & sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato served on a sub roll

The Big Tap

$13.00

Colossal hand-cut pork tenderloin, pounded and breaded with our special blend of seasonings, thick slice of tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo served on a brioche roll

Turkey Club Wrap - SPECIAL

$10.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Personal Pizza

Artichoke & Spinach

$15.00

With feta, mozzarella garlic

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Blue cheese, buffalo sauce and mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Blend of Italian cheeses

Fig & Prosciutto

$15.00

With mozzarella

Margherita

$13.00

Olive oil base with tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes

Meat Pizza

$13.00

Choice of pepperoni or sausage with mozzarella

White Pizza

$12.00

Caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, garlic

Mexican (special only)

$13.00

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

(Half rack) Served with fries and cole-slaw

Country Fried Steak

$17.00

Served with Yukon mashed potatoes and chefs’ choice of vegetable

Low Country Boil

$34.00

Pan Fried Flounder

$24.00

Pasta Alfredo

$17.00

Blackened chicken or shrimp, Sauteed spinach, tomato and garlic tossed with penne pasta

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$18.00

served with our signature white wine pineapple sauce with chef's choice of vegetables & potato

Seared Salmon

$25.00

with lemon butter dill, served with shrimp hash

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Sauteed shrimp with stone ground grits, Tasso gravy, green onions, tomatoes and bacon served with toast points

Sliced Bistro Steak

$25.00

served with red wine reduction & black peppercorn sauce with green beans & yukon mashed potatoes

Sweet & Spicy Wok Chicken

$19.00

Wok tossed chicken with pineapple, onions, peppers with a touch of jalapenos served over jasmine rice

Little Stouts

Daniel's Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries

Genevieve's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries

Gianna's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries

Noel's Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries

Next Kid Up Fried Shrimp

$7.00

Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries

Dessert

Chef's Choice Cobbler Skillet

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream

Decadent Chocolate Custard

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$8.00

made by Debra G's

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

made with Debra G's poundcake

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Pink Lemonade

$2.25

Mist

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Tea - Sweetened

$2.25

Tea - Unsweetened

$2.25

Root Beer on Tap

$2.25

Make you own Root Beer Float

$5.00

Chocolate Egg Cream Soda

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Extras - Fries, Sauces & Dressings

Beer Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Dressing - Ranch

$0.50

Dressing - Balsamic Poppy Seed

$0.50

Dressing - Caesar

$0.50

Dressing - Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dressing - Lemon Olive Oil

$0.50

Side of Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Bread - additional basket

$1.50

Side of potato salad

$1.50

Side of coleslaw

$1.50

Employee Meals

Cheeseburger w/Fries

Chicken Tenders w/Fries

Quesadilla w/Fries

Soup of the Day

Entree Salad

Lunch Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$12.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese Club

$10.00

Sausage N Peppers

$11.00

Rueben

$12.00

Shrimp Salad

$12.00

Gyro

$12.00

Chicken Salad Club

$12.00

Turkey Club

$12.00

Fried chicken sand with dry ranch rub

$12.00

Brunch Specials

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$6.00

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Cold Salad Plate

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$11.00

Greek Protein Bowl

$9.00

Brunch Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Lil' Stouts

$6.00

Sides - Brunch

Early Bird Specials

Chicken & Dumplings

$12.00

Chicken Bruschetta

$13.00Out of stock

Fajita Rice Bowl - Shrimp

$14.00

Fajita Rice Bowl -Steak

$14.00

French Cut Pork Chop

$15.00

Meat Loaf

$12.00

House Wine

Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$6.00

Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Salmon Creek Merlot

$6.00

Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Salmon Creek Pinot Noir

$6.00

Haymaker Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Ozeki Sake

$4.00

Glass Wine

GLS Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$9.00

GLS Three Henrys, Pinot Noir, France

$8.00

GLS Gen 5 Ancestral Red

$7.00

GLS Hess Shirtail Ranch Chardonnay, Monterey County, California

$8.00

GLS Boomtown, Pinot Gris, Washington

$10.00

Proscecco

$7.00

Red Wine Bottles

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir, Western Oregon

$38.00

BTL Fidelity Red Blend, Alexander Valley, California

$37.00

BTL Michael David Earthquake Zinfandel, Lodi, Central Valley, California

$38.00

BTL Michael David Petite, Petit, Lodi appellation, California

$34.00

BTL Penfolds Max’s Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia

$39.00

BTL Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$32.00

BTL Three Henrys, Pinot Noir, France

$30.00

BTL Cannonball, Merlot, California

$29.00

BTL Gen 5, Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$29.00

BTL Gen 5 Ancestral Red, California

$29.00

BTL Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

BTL Salmon Creek Merlot

$22.00

BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Noir

$22.00

White Wine Bottles

BTL Piper Sonoma Brut, Sonoma County, CA

$44.00

BTL Sterling Vintners Pinot Grigio, California

$28.00

BTL Berlinger Brothers Sauvignon Blanc Tequila Barrel Aged

$34.00

BTL Hess chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Boomtown, Pinot Gris, Washington

$38.00

BTL Fiori, Moscato Italy

$26.00

BTL Hyatt Vineyards, Riesling, Washington

$29.00

BTL Château de Campuget, Rose, France

$29.00

BTL Salmon Creek Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Beer Wall Integration

iPourIT wrist band

Bottle / Can Beer

Becks NA

$4.25

Bud light can

$3.50

Corona Light Btl

$4.00

Corona can

$4.00

Mich Ultra Can

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$3.50

Yuengling can

$3.50

Sapporo 22oz

$7.00

New South White Ale Can

$4.25

Signature Cocktails & Mules

Smoked Old Fashioned

$11.00

Lemon Mint Spritz

$8.50

Margarita Amore

$10.00

Ultimate Mojito

$11.00

Paloma

$8.00

Ice Mule

$8.00

Tijuana Mule

$8.00

Irish Buck

$8.00

Tennesee Mule

$9.00

Seasonal Specialties

Sunset Mule

$9.50

Jack Daniel’s Honey, ginger beer, lime juice, pineapple juice and rosemary sprig

Tropical Sunrise

$10.00

Herradura Tequila, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, top with soda water

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Blue Ice Potato Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear, cranberry juice, lime

Honey Smash

$9.00

Flor De Cana 4yr White Rum, lime juice, grapefruit juice, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit peel

Siesta Key Punch

$10.50

Crop Lemon Vodka, simple syrup, Sparkling Wine, mint

Pencil Eraser

$8.00

Siete Misterios Mezcal, lemon juice, orange juice, honey syrup, lavender bitters, lemon wheel & lavender spring garnish

Kir Royale

$9.00

Old Forester 100 proof, Infused simple syrup, Angostura bitters, Orange bitters, smoked hickory chips

Maple Old Fashioned

$13.00

Agave Margarita

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.50

Red Berry Cosmo

$8.50

Bourbon Mimosa

$12.00

Summer Ain't Over Yet

$8.00

Martini Service

Martini Service

$12.00

Served ice cold alongside classic martini accoutrements and garnishes

Southern Dessert Cocktails

Southern Irish Coffee

$9.00

Slane Irish Whiskey, coffee, fresh cream

Espresso Martini

$9.00Out of stock

Mountain Peak Espresso, fresh cream, coffee beans

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

White Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Salt Tequila Drinks

Salt Chocolate

$5.00

Salt Berry

$5.00

Salt Citrus

$5.00

Berry Spritz

$8.00Out of stock

Peachy-Rita

$8.00Out of stock

Brew Cocktails

Shandy

$4.50

Grapefruit Shandy

$5.00

Red Eye

$4.50

Michelada

$5.00

Chelada

$5.00

Dublin Drop

$7.50

Beergarita

$9.00

Merchandise

Bracelet Deposit

$20.00

Growler - empty 32oz

$8.00

Growler - empty 64oz

$11.00

iPourIT wrist band

Koozie

$2.00

PT&P Glass

$7.00

PT&P Trucker Hat

$25.00

T-shirt Bucket List

$25.00

T-shirt Finish What You Stouted

$25.00

T-Shirt Stand By Your Bar

$25.00

T-shirt Stand by Your Bar

$25.00

T-Shirt Kick Off To Summer

$10.00

Memberships

Beer Club Membership

$100.00

Salad & Appetizer

Tea Leaf Salad

$6.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Calamari Salad

$6.99

Edamame

$4.99

Classic Sushi Rolls

#1 California Roll

$7.99

#2 Spicy Roll

$9.99

#3 Philly Roll

$9.99

#4 Eel Roll

$9.99

#5 Crunchy Roll

$9.99

#6 Inari 4pc

$8.99

#7 Vegatable Roll

$6.99

#8 Tempura Shrimp Roll

$10.99

#9 Spider Roll

$10.99

#10 Pawleys's Yum Yum Roll

$10.99

Special Rolls

#11 Rainbow Roll

$12.99

#12 Hawaii Roll

$12.99

#13 Special Tuna & Salmon Roll

$12.99

#14 Dynamite Tuna Roll

$12.99

#15 Dragon Roll

$12.99

#16 Myrtle Beach Roll

$12.99

#17 Crab Rangoon Roll

$13.99

Maki Rolls (12pc)

#1 Cucumber Roll

$4.00

#2 Avocado Roll

$4.00

#3 Tuna Roll

$6.00

#4 Salmon Roll

$6.00

#5 Shrimp Roll

$6.00

#6 Crab Roll

$4.00

#7 Carrot Roll

$4.00

Nigiria - Sashimi

#1 Tuna

$3.00

#2 Salmon

$3.00

#3 Shrimp

$2.00

#4 Kani

$2.00

#5 Yellow Tail

$3.00

#6 White Tuna

$3.00

#7 Octopus

$2.00

Wednesday Special

Cheese Board

$20.00

Flatbread pizzas ½ off regular price

Clams/white Wine N Garlic

$14.00

Lobster w\ Spaghetti

$24.00

Grilled Tuna

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13089 Ocean Hwy A4, Pawleys Island, SC 29585

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

