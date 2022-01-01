- Home
Pawley's Tap & Pour 13089 Ocean Hwy B2 / B3
No reviews yet
13089 Ocean Hwy A4
Pawleys Island, SC 29585
Shareables
Angel Envy Wings
Order of eight wings with choice of a dry ranch and parmesan rub, wicked wing buffalo sauce or T&P barbecue sauce
Charcuterie Board
Chef’s selection of assorted cheeses served with grapes, fig jam and assorted crackers
Chicken Bites
Fried Green Tomatoes
Chef’s choice served with pita chips and crudité
Fried Grouper Bites
cheddar cheese bites lightly breaded with a spicy aioli
Loaded Potato Fries
Blend of cheeses, bacon, green onions, served with sour cream and ranch dressing
Mussels
Piping Hot Shrimp Dip
A blend of three cheeses, shrimp & spices served with chips
Pulled Pork Nachos
with guacamole, jalapenos, beer cheese sauce, sour cream, and salsa
Steak & Cheese Roll
Crispy fried egg roll stuffed with shaved rib eyed steak, sauteed onions and American cheese Served with a scallion cheese sauce for dipping
Twisted Pretzels
Served with a beer cheese sauce and stone-ground mustard
Salads
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad
romaine drizzled in our homemade caesar dressing topped with shaved parmesan cheese and croutons
Italian Salad
spinach, avocado, fresh mozzarella & tomato salad drizzled with a pesto olive oil
Orchard Salad
spinach, avocado, fresh mozzarella & tomato salad drizzled with a pesto olive oil
T&P Signature salad
Romaine blend, strawberries, candied walnuts, asiago, red onion, croutons, and balsamic poppy seed dressing
Wedge Salad
Romaine topped with a colorful vegetable blend and roasted sweet potatoes and feta cheese served with our white balsamic herb vinaigrette
Today' Salad Special
Signature Burgers
The Brew Burger
Served with onion straws, bacon, American cheese, zucchini relish, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo
All American Burger
American cheese lettuce and tomato
Black Bean Burger
plant-based burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion
Black & Blue Burger
American cheese lettuce and tomato
Hand Helds
Chicken Quesadilla
Bacon, green onion, a blend of cheeses, chopped tomato served with chipotle ranch
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flounder sandwich
sliced tomato served on jalapeno cornbread
Grilled Chicken BLT
Pepper jack cheese, served on a brioche roll
Louisiana Oyster Po Boy
Louisiana Shrimp Po Boy
Cajun-seasoned fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, served on a sub roll slathered with zesty remoulade sauce
Shaved Ribeye Steak
American cheese & sauteed onions, lettuce, tomato served on a sub roll
The Big Tap
Colossal hand-cut pork tenderloin, pounded and breaded with our special blend of seasonings, thick slice of tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo served on a brioche roll
Turkey Club Wrap - SPECIAL
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Personal Pizza
Artichoke & Spinach
With feta, mozzarella garlic
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Blue cheese, buffalo sauce and mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
Blend of Italian cheeses
Fig & Prosciutto
With mozzarella
Margherita
Olive oil base with tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, and tomatoes
Meat Pizza
Choice of pepperoni or sausage with mozzarella
White Pizza
Caramelized onions, mozzarella, spinach, garlic
Mexican (special only)
Entrees
Baby Back Ribs
(Half rack) Served with fries and cole-slaw
Country Fried Steak
Served with Yukon mashed potatoes and chefs’ choice of vegetable
Low Country Boil
Pan Fried Flounder
Pasta Alfredo
Blackened chicken or shrimp, Sauteed spinach, tomato and garlic tossed with penne pasta
Roasted 1/2 Chicken
served with our signature white wine pineapple sauce with chef's choice of vegetables & potato
Seared Salmon
with lemon butter dill, served with shrimp hash
Shrimp & Grits
Sauteed shrimp with stone ground grits, Tasso gravy, green onions, tomatoes and bacon served with toast points
Sliced Bistro Steak
served with red wine reduction & black peppercorn sauce with green beans & yukon mashed potatoes
Sweet & Spicy Wok Chicken
Wok tossed chicken with pineapple, onions, peppers with a touch of jalapenos served over jasmine rice
Little Stouts
Daniel's Chicken Tendies
Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries
Genevieve's Mac & Cheese
Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries
Gianna's Cheeseburger
Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries
Noel's Cheese Quesadilla
Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries
Next Kid Up Fried Shrimp
Served with fresh fruit kebob & fries
Dessert
NA Beverages
Extras - Fries, Sauces & Dressings
Employee Meals
Lunch Handhelds
Brunch Specials
Early Bird Specials
House Wine
Glass Wine
Red Wine Bottles
BTL Elouan Pinot Noir, Western Oregon
BTL Fidelity Red Blend, Alexander Valley, California
BTL Michael David Earthquake Zinfandel, Lodi, Central Valley, California
BTL Michael David Petite, Petit, Lodi appellation, California
BTL Penfolds Max’s Cabernet Sauvignon, South Australia
BTL Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon, California
BTL Three Henrys, Pinot Noir, France
BTL Cannonball, Merlot, California
BTL Gen 5, Cabernet Sauvignon, California
BTL Gen 5 Ancestral Red, California
BTL Salmon Creek Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Salmon Creek Merlot
BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Noir
White Wine Bottles
BTL Piper Sonoma Brut, Sonoma County, CA
BTL Sterling Vintners Pinot Grigio, California
BTL Berlinger Brothers Sauvignon Blanc Tequila Barrel Aged
BTL Hess chardonnay
BTL Boomtown, Pinot Gris, Washington
BTL Fiori, Moscato Italy
BTL Hyatt Vineyards, Riesling, Washington
BTL Château de Campuget, Rose, France
BTL Salmon Creek Chardonnay
BTL Salmon Creek Pinot Grigio
Signature Cocktails & Mules
Seasonal Specialties
Sunset Mule
Jack Daniel’s Honey, ginger beer, lime juice, pineapple juice and rosemary sprig
Tropical Sunrise
Herradura Tequila, Chinola Passionfruit Liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, top with soda water
Aperol Spritz
Blue Ice Potato Vodka, St. George Spiced Pear, cranberry juice, lime
Honey Smash
Flor De Cana 4yr White Rum, lime juice, grapefruit juice, rosemary simple syrup, grapefruit peel
Siesta Key Punch
Crop Lemon Vodka, simple syrup, Sparkling Wine, mint
Pencil Eraser
Siete Misterios Mezcal, lemon juice, orange juice, honey syrup, lavender bitters, lemon wheel & lavender spring garnish
Kir Royale
Old Forester 100 proof, Infused simple syrup, Angostura bitters, Orange bitters, smoked hickory chips
Maple Old Fashioned
Agave Margarita
Tom Collins
Red Berry Cosmo
Bourbon Mimosa
Summer Ain't Over Yet
Martini Service
Southern Dessert Cocktails
Salt Tequila Drinks
Brew Cocktails
Merchandise
Memberships
Salad & Appetizer
Classic Sushi Rolls
Special Rolls
Maki Rolls (12pc)
Nigiria - Sashimi
Come in and enjoy!
13089 Ocean Hwy A4, Pawleys Island, SC 29585