Aquino's Japanese Steakhouse 4201 U.S. Hwy 17

review star

No reviews yet

4201 U.S. Hwy 17

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sushi Bar

Nigiri

Baby Octopus

$3.50

Blue Fin Tuna

$4.25

Crab (Kani)

$3.50

Conch

$3.50

Eel (Unagi)

$3.95

Egg Custard (Tamago)

$2.95

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$5.95

Fresh Salmon (Sake)

$3.50

Honeymoon Special

$3.50

Mackerel (Saba)

$3.50

Marinated Tuna

$3.50

Octopus

$3.50

Salmon Egg (Ikura)

$4.25

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$6.95

Scallop (Hotate)

$3.95

Shrimp (Ebi)

$3.25

Smelt Egg (Masago)

$3.25

Smoked Salmon

$3.50

Spicy Scallop

$3.50

Squid (Ika)

$3.00

Surf Clam (Hokki)

$3.25

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$3.75

Tuna (Maguro)

$3.50

White Fish

$3.25

White Tuna

$3.50

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$3.50

Extra Quail Egg

$1.75

Extra Smelt Egg

$2.25

Cold Appetizers

House Salad

$3.50

Crab Asparagus Salad

$9.95

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$11.95

Grilled Tuna Salad

$11.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Squid Salad

$7.25

Beef Tataki

$13.95

Fresh Spring Roll

$10.95

Kani Salad

$10.95

Mix Sunomono

$10.95

Otoshi

$3.75

Salmon Carpaccio

$13.95

Sashimi Appetizer

$11.50

Seafood Salad

$11.95

Spicy Tuna Sashimi

$9.95

Tako Sunomono

$10.95

Tuna Carpaccio

$13.95

Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Tuna Tartare

$12.50

Uzuzukuri

$13.50

White Tuna Tataki

$8.95

1/2 Carpaccio

$6.50

Hot Apperizers

Agedashi Tofu

$8.50

Karaage

$6.95

Beef Negimaki

$13.95

Baked Mussel

$8.95

Shrimp Dumplings

$8.50

Edamame

$5.95

Chicken Kushi Katsu

$7.95

Ikageso

$9.95

Seafood Dynamite

$10.95

Seafood Fantasy

$8.95

Vegetable Spring Roll

$7.50

Soft Shell Crab

$13.50

Seafood Tempura

$9.50

Shrimp Tempura

$9.50

All Shrimp Tempura

$10.95

Sushi Tostado

$10.95

Veggie Tempura

$9.50

Wasabi Dumpling

$8.50

YellowTail Jaw

$12.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Combinations

Sashimi Special

$24.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.00

Sashimi Supreme

$34.95

Sushi & Sashimi

$20.95

Sushi Special

$21.95

Sushi Deluxe

$25.95

Chirashi

$25.95

Eel Bowl

$25.95

Tekka Don

$25.95

Tuna Tartare Don

$13.95

Sushi Lover

$19.95

LoveBoat

$13.75

Soups

Miso Soup

$3.50

Clear Soup

$3.50

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$7.95

California Sunrise Roll

$10.95

Crab Roll

$7.95

Crunch Crab

$8.50

Crunch Roll

$8.95

Cucumber Roll

$4.95

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Dynamite California

$10.50

Eel Roll

$9.95

Emerald Roll

$11.95

Flower

$10.95

Garden

$8.95

Golden Dragom

$13.95

Aquino

$10.95

Jamacian

$9.95

Kamikaze

$9.95

Kentucky

$8.95

Kenny Roll

$12.95

King

$13.95

8oz Lobster Crunch

$21.95

5oz Lobster Crunch

$13.95

London

$12.95

Marbled

$13.95

Mexican

$9.95

Myrtle Beach

$8.95

New York

$8.95

Rainbow

$13.95

Philly

$9.95

Salad

$8.95

Salad Roll Special

$9.95

Samurai

$10.95

The Ocean

$11.50

Spicy Asparagus

$9.95

Spicy Blue Crab

$9.95

Spicy Calamari

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.95

Spicy Oyster Roll

$9.95

Spider Roll

$12.50

Surf n Turf

$12.50

Sunset Strip

$10.95

The Rock n Roll

$16.75

TNT Roll

$9.95

Tuna Roll

$7.95

Tuna Tartare Roll

$10.95

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Volcano Roll

$11.95

Yellowtail Roll

$7.95

Salmon Roll

$7.95

SP Tuna Cucumber HR

$5.95

SP Scallop HR

$4.95

Sushi Bar Hibachi Menu

Ribeye & Hibachi Shrimp

$36.00

6oz Ribeye Steak & 5oz Hibachi Shrimp

Ribeye & Teriyaki Chicken

$35.00

6oz Ribeye & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken

Filet & Hibachi Shrimp

$40.00

5oz Filet & 5oz Hibachi Shrimp

Filet & Teriyaki Chicken

$39.00

5oz Filet & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken

Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$32.00

5oz Shrimp & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken

Ribeye Dinner

$35.00

10oz Ribeye Dinner

Filet Dinner

$39.00

8oz Filet Dinner

Hibachi Shrimp Dinner

$26.95

18 pieces of Hibachi Shrimp

Teriyaki Chicken Dinner

$25.00

10oz of Teriyaki Chicken

Vegetable Dinner

$21.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, & Broccoli

Ribeye Steak Bowl

$21.95

6oz Ribeye Steak & Fried Rice

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.95

6oz Teriyaki Chicken & Fried Rice

Shrimp Bowl

$17.95

5oz Hibachi Shrimp & Fried Rice

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$5.50

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.95

Ginger Ice Cream

$4.95

Hibachi

Apps

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Vegatable Roll

$8.00

Chicken Kushi Katsu

$9.00

Early Bird

EB Filet Dinner

$26.95

EB Teriyaki Chicken

$17.50

EB Hibachi Chicken

$18.95

EB Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken

$21.95

EB Ribeye & Teriyaki Chicken

$25.95

EB Ribeye & Shrimp

$25.95

Entrees

Aquino Dinner

$39.00

Shogun Dinner

$47.00

Inlet Dinner

$50.00

Bonsai Dinner

$32.00

Local JShrimp

$39.00

SHARE

$10.00

Local Scallops

$39.00

Vegatable Dinner

$21.00

Surf and Turf

$34.95

Land and Sea

$40.00

Ribeye

T

$30.00

T + CH

$35.00

T+ HIB CH

$36.00

T+ SH

$35.00

+SH - T

$38.00

T+ Fish

$37.00

T+ SC

$41.00

T+ JSH

$39.00

Filet

FM

$34.00

FM+ SH

$39.00

+SH - FM

$43.00

FM + CH

$39.00

FM + HIB CH

$40.00

FM + FISH

$41.00

FM+ SC

$39.00

FM + JSH

$47.00

Chicken

CH

$25.00

HIB CH

$27.00

TERI WHT CH

$27.00

+SH - CH

$36.00

Seafood

SH + SC

$36.00

+SH + SC

$40.00

SH

$28.00

SC

$30.00

JSH

$33.00

JSH + SC

$40.00

FISH Dinner

$27.00

Extras

BIRTHDAY

$6.00

Extra veg

$5.00

Extra rice

$5.00

Extra steamed rice

$5.00

Extra CH

$6.00

Extra T

$12.00

Extra FM

$16.00

Extra Shrimp

$5.00

Extra App Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Jumbo Shrimp

$10.00

Extra SC

$10.00

Extra Fish

$7.00

Extra Trout

$8.00

Extra 5oz Lobster

$20.00

Extra 8oz Lobster

$24.00

Soup

$3.00

Salad

$3.95

Kids

Kids Kushi Katsu

$11.25

Kids CH

$11.25

Kids HIB CH

$14.85

Kids SH

$16.50

Kids T(5)

$18.95

Kids +SH

$20.50

Kids FM

$22.95

Kids Share

$5.00

Liquor

House Cocktails

Passion Fruit Cosmo

$8.00

Cucumber Mojito

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

La Fleur Frose

$8.00

The Rising Sun

$8.00

The Empress

$8.00

Chai Old Fashioned

$8.00

Lychee Mule

$8.00

Mango Yuzu Margarita

$9.00

Sake Sangria

$9.00

KiKi's Drink Specials

Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Chai Palmer

$9.00

Butterfinger

$9.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Creamsicle

$9.00

Electric Smurf

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$9.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Tea

$12.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$9.00

Frozen Midori Colada

$9.00

Frozen Strawberry Daquri

$9.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Mango Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Passion Fruit Marg

$9.00

Vodka

NA House

$6.00

NA Passion Fruit

$6.00

Pearl Cucumber

$6.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$6.00

Haku

$8.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00

Empress

$9.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Roku Gin

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Rumhaven Coconut

$7.00

Kraken

$7.00

Tequila

Jose Quervo

$7.00

Lunazul Anejo

$6.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Tequila Ocho

$9.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Segrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Suntory Whiskey

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Scotch / Cognac

Dewars

Hennesey

J & B

Liqueurs / Cordials

Buttershots

$5.00

Elderflower

$6.00

Grind Coffee

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapp

$5.00

Midori

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Beer

Draft

DR Mich Ultra

$5.00Out of stock

DR Sappora

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled

BT Mich Ultra

$4.50

BT Bud

$4.00

BT Bud Light

$4.00

BT Corona

$5.00

BT Corona Premeir

$5.00

BT Kirin Ichiban 22

$10.00

BT Kirin Ichiban 12

$6.00Out of stock

BT Stella Artois

$5.00

BT Coors light

$4.00

BT Miller Light

$4.00

BT Yuengling

$5.00

BT Asahi

$5.00Out of stock

BT Blue Moon

$5.00

BT Heinikin Zero

$4.00

BT Angry Orchard

$4.00

Canned

CN Sapporo 22

$10.00Out of stock

CN Dirty Myrtle

CN Angry Orchard

Wine & Sake

Red Wine

GL Merlot Blend

$8.00

GL Cabernet

$8.00

GL Pinot Noir

$8.00

BT Merlot Blend

$31.00

BT Cabernet

$31.00

BT Pinot Noir

$31.00

White Wine

GL Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GL Reisling

$8.00

GL Chenin Blanc Blend

$8.00

GL Moscato

$8.00

GL Rose

$8.00

GL Plum Wine

$8.00

BT Chardonnay

$31.00

BT Pinot Grigio

$31.00

BT Reisling

$31.00

BT Chenin Blanc Blend

$31.00

BT Moscato

$31.00

BT Rose

$31.00

BT Plum Wine

$31.00

Sake

Small Sake

$6.00

Large Sake

$12.00

Hana Apple

$12.00Out of stock

Hana Peach

$12.00Out of stock

Hana Lychee

$12.00

Gekkeikan Nigori

$12.00

Suzaku

$15.00

Moonstone Pear

$12.00

Full Craft Sake

$35.00

Half Craft Sake

$17.00

NA Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Coke

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Gingerale

$2.85

Water

Japanese Soda Peach

$6.00

Japanese Soda Watermelon

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgin Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry

$5.00

Virgin Mango

$5.00

Virgin Passion Fruit

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Green Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Next time make reservations on-line! Visit our website at www.aquinoskyoto.com! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram! @aquinoskyoto

4201 U.S. Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

