- Aquino's Japanese Steakhouse - 4201 U.S. Hwy 17
Aquino's Japanese Steakhouse 4201 U.S. Hwy 17
No reviews yet
4201 U.S. Hwy 17
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Sushi Bar
Nigiri
Baby Octopus
$3.50
Blue Fin Tuna
$4.25
Crab (Kani)
$3.50
Conch
$3.50
Eel (Unagi)
$3.95
Egg Custard (Tamago)
$2.95
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
$5.95
Fresh Salmon (Sake)
$3.50
Honeymoon Special
$3.50
Mackerel (Saba)
$3.50
Marinated Tuna
$3.50
Octopus
$3.50
Salmon Egg (Ikura)
$4.25
Sea Urchin (Uni)
$6.95
Scallop (Hotate)
$3.95
Shrimp (Ebi)
$3.25
Smelt Egg (Masago)
$3.25
Smoked Salmon
$3.50
Spicy Scallop
$3.50
Squid (Ika)
$3.00
Surf Clam (Hokki)
$3.25
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)
$3.75
Tuna (Maguro)
$3.50
White Fish
$3.25
White Tuna
$3.50
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
$3.50
Extra Quail Egg
$1.75
Extra Smelt Egg
$2.25
Cold Appetizers
House Salad
$3.50
Crab Asparagus Salad
$9.95
Shrimp Avocado Salad
$11.95
Grilled Tuna Salad
$11.95
Seaweed Salad
$6.95
Squid Salad
$7.25
Beef Tataki
$13.95
Fresh Spring Roll
$10.95
Kani Salad
$10.95
Mix Sunomono
$10.95
Otoshi
$3.75
Salmon Carpaccio
$13.95
Sashimi Appetizer
$11.50
Seafood Salad
$11.95
Spicy Tuna Sashimi
$9.95
Tako Sunomono
$10.95
Tuna Carpaccio
$13.95
Tuna Tataki
$13.95
Tuna Tartare
$12.50
Uzuzukuri
$13.50
White Tuna Tataki
$8.95
1/2 Carpaccio
$6.50
Hot Apperizers
Agedashi Tofu
$8.50
Karaage
$6.95
Beef Negimaki
$13.95
Baked Mussel
$8.95
Shrimp Dumplings
$8.50
Edamame
$5.95
Chicken Kushi Katsu
$7.95
Ikageso
$9.95
Seafood Dynamite
$10.95
Seafood Fantasy
$8.95
Vegetable Spring Roll
$7.50
Soft Shell Crab
$13.50
Seafood Tempura
$9.50
Shrimp Tempura
$9.50
All Shrimp Tempura
$10.95
Sushi Tostado
$10.95
Veggie Tempura
$9.50
Wasabi Dumpling
$8.50
YellowTail Jaw
$12.50
Fried Rice
$3.00
Steamed Rice
$3.00
Combinations
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
$7.95
California Sunrise Roll
$10.95
Crab Roll
$7.95
Crunch Crab
$8.50
Crunch Roll
$8.95
Cucumber Roll
$4.95
Dragon Roll
$12.95
Dynamite California
$10.50
Eel Roll
$9.95
Emerald Roll
$11.95
Flower
$10.95
Garden
$8.95
Golden Dragom
$13.95
Aquino
$10.95
Jamacian
$9.95
Kamikaze
$9.95
Kentucky
$8.95
Kenny Roll
$12.95
King
$13.95
8oz Lobster Crunch
$21.95
5oz Lobster Crunch
$13.95
London
$12.95
Marbled
$13.95
Mexican
$9.95
Myrtle Beach
$8.95
New York
$8.95
Rainbow
$13.95
Philly
$9.95
Salad
$8.95
Salad Roll Special
$9.95
Samurai
$10.95
The Ocean
$11.50
Spicy Asparagus
$9.95
Spicy Blue Crab
$9.95
Spicy Calamari
$9.95
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.95
Spicy Oyster Roll
$9.95
Spider Roll
$12.50
Surf n Turf
$12.50
Sunset Strip
$10.95
The Rock n Roll
$16.75
TNT Roll
$9.95
Tuna Roll
$7.95
Tuna Tartare Roll
$10.95
Vegetable Roll
$7.95
Volcano Roll
$11.95
Yellowtail Roll
$7.95
Salmon Roll
$7.95
SP Tuna Cucumber HR
$5.95
SP Scallop HR
$4.95
Sushi Bar Hibachi Menu
Ribeye & Hibachi Shrimp
$36.00
6oz Ribeye Steak & 5oz Hibachi Shrimp
Ribeye & Teriyaki Chicken
$35.00
6oz Ribeye & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken
Filet & Hibachi Shrimp
$40.00
5oz Filet & 5oz Hibachi Shrimp
Filet & Teriyaki Chicken
$39.00
5oz Filet & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken
Shrimp & Teriyaki Chicken
$32.00
5oz Shrimp & 6oz Teriyaki Chicken
Ribeye Dinner
$35.00
10oz Ribeye Dinner
Filet Dinner
$39.00
8oz Filet Dinner
Hibachi Shrimp Dinner
$26.95
18 pieces of Hibachi Shrimp
Teriyaki Chicken Dinner
$25.00
10oz of Teriyaki Chicken
Vegetable Dinner
$21.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, & Broccoli
Ribeye Steak Bowl
$21.95
6oz Ribeye Steak & Fried Rice
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
$15.95
6oz Teriyaki Chicken & Fried Rice
Shrimp Bowl
$17.95
5oz Hibachi Shrimp & Fried Rice
Hibachi
Early Bird
Entrees
Ribeye
Filet
Sashimi Special
$24.00
Sashimi Deluxe
$29.00
Sashimi Supreme
$34.95
Sushi & Sashimi
$20.95
Sushi Special
$21.95
Sushi Deluxe
$25.95
Chirashi
$25.95
Eel Bowl
$25.95
Tekka Don
$25.95
Tuna Tartare Don
$13.95
Sushi Lover
$19.95
LoveBoat
$13.75
California Roll
$7.95
California Sunrise Roll
$10.95
Crab Roll
$7.95
Crunch Crab
$8.50
Crunch Roll
$8.95
Cucumber Roll
$4.95
Dragon Roll
$12.95
Dynamite California
$10.50
Eel Roll
$9.95
Emerald roll
$11.95
Flower
$10.95
Garden
$8.95
Golden Dragom
$13.95
Aquino
$10.95
Jamacian
$9.95
Kamikaze
$9.95
Kentucky
$8.95
Kenny Roll
$12.95
King
$13.95
8oz Lobster Crunch
$21.95
5oz Lobster Crunch
$13.95
London
$12.95
Marbled
$13.95
Mexican
$9.95
Myrtle Beach
$8.95
New York
$8.95
Rainbow
$13.95
Philly
$9.95
Salad
$8.95
Salad Roll Special
$9.95
Samurai
$10.95
The Ocean
$11.50
Spicy Asparagus
$9.95
Spicy Blue Crab
$9.95
Spicy Calamari
$9.95
Spicy Tuna Roll
$7.95
Spicy Oyster Roll
$9.95
Spider Roll
$12.50
Surf n Turf
$12.50
Sunset Strip
$10.95
The Rock n Roll
$16.75
TNT Roll
$9.95
Tuna Roll
$7.95
Tuna Tartare Roll
$10.95
Vegetable Roll
$7.95
Volcano Roll
$11.95
Yellowtail Roll
$7.95
Salmon Roll
$7.95
Extras
Kids
Liquor
House Cocktails
KiKi's Drink Specials
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
$7.00
Appletini
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Champagne Cocktail
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Greyhound
$8.00
Green Tea
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$8.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Top Shelf Tea
$12.00
Madras
$8.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Julep
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Rob Roy
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sea Breeze
$8.00
Sidecar
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
White Russian
$8.00
White Tea
$8.00
Frozen Pina Colada
$9.00
Frozen Midori Colada
$9.00
Frozen Strawberry Daquri
$9.00
Frozen Margarita
$9.00
Frozen Mango Margarita
$9.00
Frozen Passion Fruit Marg
$9.00
Vodka
Bourbon / Whiskey
Liqueurs / Cordials
Beer
Bottled
BT Mich Ultra
$4.50
BT Bud
$4.00
BT Bud Light
$4.00
BT Corona
$5.00
BT Corona Premeir
$5.00
BT Kirin Ichiban 22
$10.00
BT Kirin Ichiban 12
$6.00Out of stock
BT Stella Artois
$5.00
BT Coors light
$4.00
BT Miller Light
$4.00
BT Yuengling
$5.00
BT Asahi
$5.00Out of stock
BT Blue Moon
$5.00
BT Heinikin Zero
$4.00
BT Angry Orchard
$4.00
Wine & Sake
Red Wine
White Wine
Sake
NA Beverages
Sweet Tea
$2.85
Unsweet Tea
$2.85
Coke
$2.85
Coke Zero
$2.85
Diet Coke
$2.85
Sprite
$2.85
Dr. Pepper
$2.85
Lemonade
$2.85
Gingerale
$2.85
Water
Japanese Soda Peach
$6.00
Japanese Soda Watermelon
$6.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Ginger Beer
$4.00
Virgin Colada
$5.00
Virgin Strawberry
$5.00
Virgin Mango
$5.00
Virgin Passion Fruit
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.25
Grapefruit Juice
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$3.25
Green Tea
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Next time make reservations on-line! Visit our website at www.aquinoskyoto.com! Follow us on Facebook & Instagram! @aquinoskyoto
Location
4201 U.S. Hwy 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Gallery
