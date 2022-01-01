Go
Toast

Bango Bowls

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE

16 Harwood Ct • $$

Avg 4.6 (1008 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO - Poke/Salad/Warm Bowls$9.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

16 Harwood Ct

Scarsdale NY

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkway Cafe Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PopoJito

No reviews yet

Westchester's top gluten free restaurant serving med-mex cuisine.

WBC Scarsdale (old)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston