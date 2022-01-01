Go
Toast

Long Island Bagel Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

BAGELS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

365 Central Park Avenue • $

Avg 4.6 (635 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

Location

365 Central Park Avenue

Scarsdale NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Masala Kraft Café

No reviews yet

Indian Vegan vegetarian

Hartsdale House of Pizza

No reviews yet

OUR STORY
We mix the best of Brooklyn and the Bronx with naturally-leavened dough to bring you the tastiest pies possible. APN- and Culinary-certified, the #HHP proudly stands as Hartsdale's most kick ass craft pizza shop.
Make yourself at home with our signature Mama's Square, topped with fresh mozz, basil, tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a kiss of EVOO. Or, spice things up with the Paulie Gee, made complete with Mike's Hot Honey and classic roni cups. Put anything from whipped ricotta to Cacio e Pepe atop the perfect crust and find your new favorite slice.
Better yet, make it a proper Italian feast with our famous house parms, salads, soups, and paninis. AND YES WE DO CATER!! Oh, and leave room for dessert - you don't want to miss out on our cannoli or the tiramisu.
Order us online or for Catering please call us!
We love serving Schools , corporate offices , medical offices, attorney offices , car dealerships too or any other!

Westchester Burger Company -Scarsdale

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Parkway Cafe Inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston