Go
Toast

Masala Kraft Café

Indian Vegan vegetarian

206 E Hartsdale Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Masala Dosa (VGF)$13.00
A crispy rice and lentil crepe filled with with spiced mashed potatoes and onions. Served with sambar and green chutney. Vegan & Gluten Free .
Aloo Gobi (VGF) + Rice$14.00
Potatoes, cauliflower & peas curry served with rice. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Mixed Pakoda (VGF)$10.00
Vegetable dumplings, onions, spinach, cabbage, and cauliflower. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Lasooni Gobi (VGF)$10.00
Cauliflower tossed with garlic, tomato and cilantro. Vegan & Gluten Free.
Samosa Chaat$10.00
Crushed samosa, yogurt, chickpeas, cilantro & sweet chutney.
Chana with Bhatura (V)$14.00
A savory chickpea curry served with puffed bread. Vegan.
Samosas (V)$9.00
Spicy potato filling in a flasky pastry, cilantro & sweet chutney. Vegan.
Bhel (VGF)$9.00
Puffed rice, crunchy sev, peanuts, cilantro & sweet chutney
Paneer Tikka Masala (GF) + Rice$14.00
Grilled panner with peppers and onions in a cashew curry sauce served with rice. Gluten Free.
Garlic Naan (Vegan)$5.00
See full menu

Location

206 E Hartsdale Ave

Hartsdale NY

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hartsdale House of Pizza

No reviews yet

OUR STORY
We mix the best of Brooklyn and the Bronx with naturally-leavened dough to bring you the tastiest pies possible. APN- and Culinary-certified, the #HHP proudly stands as Hartsdale's most kick ass craft pizza shop.
Make yourself at home with our signature Mama's Square, topped with fresh mozz, basil, tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a kiss of EVOO. Or, spice things up with the Paulie Gee, made complete with Mike's Hot Honey and classic roni cups. Put anything from whipped ricotta to Cacio e Pepe atop the perfect crust and find your new favorite slice.
Better yet, make it a proper Italian feast with our famous house parms, salads, soups, and paninis. AND YES WE DO CATER!! Oh, and leave room for dessert - you don't want to miss out on our cannoli or the tiramisu.
Order us online or for Catering please call us!
We love serving Schools , corporate offices , medical offices, attorney offices , car dealerships too or any other!

Long Island Bagel Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0381

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes - White Plains-NY

Villaggio Italiano Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston