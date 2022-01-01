Hartsdale House of Pizza
OUR STORY
We mix the best of Brooklyn and the Bronx with naturally-leavened dough to bring you the tastiest pies possible. APN- and Culinary-certified, the #HHP proudly stands as Hartsdale's most kick ass craft pizza shop.
Make yourself at home with our signature Mama's Square, topped with fresh mozz, basil, tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a kiss of EVOO. Or, spice things up with the Paulie Gee, made complete with Mike's Hot Honey and classic roni cups. Put anything from whipped ricotta to Cacio e Pepe atop the perfect crust and find your new favorite slice.
Better yet, make it a proper Italian feast with our famous house parms, salads, soups, and paninis. AND YES WE DO CATER!! Oh, and leave room for dessert - you don't want to miss out on our cannoli or the tiramisu.
Order us online or for Catering please call us!
We love serving Schools , corporate offices , medical offices, attorney offices , car dealerships too or any other!
203 E Hartsdale Ave
Popular Items
Location
203 E Hartsdale Ave
Hartsdale NY
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Masala Kraft Café
Indian Vegan vegetarian
Long Island Bagel Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0381
Nothing Bundt Cakes - White Plains-NY
265 N Central Ave
Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.