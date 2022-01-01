Hartsdale House of Pizza

OUR STORY

We mix the best of Brooklyn and the Bronx with naturally-leavened dough to bring you the tastiest pies possible. APN- and Culinary-certified, the #HHP proudly stands as Hartsdale's most kick ass craft pizza shop.

Make yourself at home with our signature Mama's Square, topped with fresh mozz, basil, tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a kiss of EVOO. Or, spice things up with the Paulie Gee, made complete with Mike's Hot Honey and classic roni cups. Put anything from whipped ricotta to Cacio e Pepe atop the perfect crust and find your new favorite slice.

Better yet, make it a proper Italian feast with our famous house parms, salads, soups, and paninis. AND YES WE DO CATER!! Oh, and leave room for dessert - you don't want to miss out on our cannoli or the tiramisu.

Order us online or for Catering please call us!

We love serving Schools , corporate offices , medical offices, attorney offices , car dealerships too or any other!



203 E Hartsdale Ave