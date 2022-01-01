Go
Hartsdale House of Pizza

OUR STORY
We mix the best of Brooklyn and the Bronx with naturally-leavened dough to bring you the tastiest pies possible. APN- and Culinary-certified, the #HHP proudly stands as Hartsdale's most kick ass craft pizza shop.
Make yourself at home with our signature Mama's Square, topped with fresh mozz, basil, tomatoes, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and a kiss of EVOO. Or, spice things up with the Paulie Gee, made complete with Mike's Hot Honey and classic roni cups. Put anything from whipped ricotta to Cacio e Pepe atop the perfect crust and find your new favorite slice.
Better yet, make it a proper Italian feast with our famous house parms, salads, soups, and paninis. AND YES WE DO CATER!! Oh, and leave room for dessert - you don't want to miss out on our cannoli or the tiramisu.
Order us online or for Catering please call us!
We love serving Schools , corporate offices , medical offices, attorney offices , car dealerships too or any other!

203 E Hartsdale Ave

Popular Items

Ceaser Salad$9.95
romaine , crotons, parmigiana cheese @ creamy ceaser dresssing
Cheese Slice$3.25
Mama's Square$24.95
fresh mozz, shredded mozz, plum tomato, fresh garlic , basli
Mozzarella Sticks$7.95
5 battered mozzarella sticks with side of tomato sause
HHP Margherita Pie$21.95
Plum Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, EVOO
Garlic Knots (5)$4.00
House Salad$8.95
mesclun greens,roamine, cucumber, carrots, tomato, green olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Wings$10.95
8 wings tossed in buffalo sauce
Classic Cheese Pie$14.95
NY style grande mozzarella
Chopped Salad$9.95
arugula, romaine, radicchio, roasted peppers, rede onions, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette
Location

Hartsdale NY

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
