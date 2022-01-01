Go
Basshole Brews

Great Food & Drinks

GRILL

20725 Lakeshore Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (361 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Hook Fries
A fun and unique fry that we consider is a mix between a curly fry and a steak fry, with a beer badder and seasonings.
Chicken Tenders$8.95
Retrofried$7.00
A quarter pound patty smashed thin, with american cheese, onions, lettuce, with mayo and our Dat Good Sauce, served with tator tots.
Cluckin Spicy Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken, crunchy house slaw, mayo and spicy sauce, served on a toasted bun, with a side of fries.
Mac & Cheese$8.50
Onion Rings$6.00
Benny & the Jets$12.95
Basshole Burger$13.75
This signature burger ismade with our special blend of beef, topped with our Bacon Bourbon Onion Jam, american cheese, Housemade Whiskey BBQ, and Yum Scum Sauce.
Yum Scum Fries
Our double hook fries covered with our Bacon Bourbon Onion Jam, cheddar cheese, and our Yum Scum sauce(1000 island).
Fish n Chips$17.95
Beer batter Halibut, Fries, lemon, with our DAM sauce and cocktail sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20725 Lakeshore Dr

Lakehead CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
