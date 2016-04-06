Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Woody's Brewing Co.

1,310 Reviews

$$

1257 Oregon St

Redding, CA 96001

Popular Items

Smokehouse Burger
Bacon Bleu Burger
Cobb Salad

Appetizers

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$9.99

House-Made Tots

$5.99

Nachos

$15.99

O-rings App

$11.99

Wings

$15.99

Cluckers

$12.99

Lettuce Cups

$14.99

Hummus Plate

$15.99

Buffalo Sliders

$12.99

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Bruschetta

$12.99

Salads

Side Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Caesar

$16.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Taco Salad

$15.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.99

Burgers

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.99

Woody Burger

$15.99

Jalapeno Burger

$15.99

Smokehouse Burger

$16.99

Entrees

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

BLT

$15.99

Fish n' Chips

$16.99

Mac Attack

$15.99

Spicy California

$15.99

Vegan Sandwich

$15.99

Po' Boy

$15.99

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Sides

Avocado/ Guacamole

$1.99

Bacon

$1.99

Beer Cheese

$1.99

Burger Patty

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Sauteed Shrimp

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side of Tots

$3.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of O-rings

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Chips, Salsa and Guac

$4.99

Side of Beer Mac

$4.99

Side of Cole Slaw

$3.99

Quart of Sauce

$18.00

Side of fried jalapenos

$3.99

Xtra Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Black Beans

$3.99

Quart of Beer Cheese

$25.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$7.99

Kid Nacho

$7.99

Kid Chicken

$7.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$7.99

Kid Mac

$6.99

Desserts

Xango

$8.99Out of stock

Wookie

$9.99

Pretzel Beignets

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Single Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

MILK & COOKIE CAKE

$8.99

Off Premise Beer

4pk Mix & Match

$11.99

4pk Apricot Wheat

$11.99

4pk Shasta Haze

$11.99

4pk Citra Pale

$6.00

4pk Back in Bock

$11.99

4pk Raspberry Wheat

$11.99

4pk Hopzerker

$11.99

4pk Hazy Attitude

$11.99

4pk Brandy Creek Blonde

$11.99

4 pk Oma's Pils

$11.99

4pk River Trail Ale

$11.99Out of stock

4 pk Dog Days

$11.99

4pk Double Quickie

$11.99Out of stock

4pk Baltic Porter

$11.99

4 pk Barrel Aged

$24.00Out of stock

4pk Premium

$28.00

Case Citra Pale

$35.99

MIx Case 6/4/16oz. Case

$62.99

Case Apricot Wheat

$62.99

Case Quickie

$62.99

Case Shasta Haze

$62.99

Case Oma's Pils

$62.99

Hazy Attitude 6/4/16oz. Case

$62.99

Hopzerker 6/4/16oz. Case

$62.99

Shasta Haze 6/4/16oz. Case

$62.99

Brandy Creek Blonde 6/4/16oz. Case

$62.99

Case Dog Days

$62.99

Barrel Aged Can

$7.00

Baltic Porter Can

$4.00

NA Drinks

Kid Soda

$1.95

Kid Milk

$2.50

TOGO Soft Drink

$2.50

Energy Drink

$1.99

Soda bottle

$2.00

Soda Can

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A comfortable, local Brew Pub with delicious food and artfully crafted beers. Come down and see why we are continually voted "Best in the Northstate"

Location

1257 Oregon St, Redding, CA 96001

Directions

