Bars & Lounges
American

Basshole Brews

361 Reviews

$$

20725 Lakeshore Dr

Lakehead, CA 96051

Catering

50

$50.00

25

$25.00

10

$10.00

Full dinner

Full ham dinner

$100.00

Full turkey dinner

$100.00

Starter

Butternut squash soup

$15.00

Spiced nuts

$8.00

Brie cranberries & walnuts

$17.00

Leafy salad

$12.00

Sides

Roasted yams

$15.00

Mash potatoes

$15.00

Baked Mac

$15.00

Charred broccolini

$15.00

Green bean casserole

$15.00

Stuffing/dressing

$15.00+

Fresh cranberry & orange sauce

$9.00

Turkey gravey

$8.00

Vegetarian gravy

$8.00

Parker dinner rolls

$4.50+

Entrees

Turkey

$60.00+

Ham

$60.00+

Dessert

Apple crumble pie

$15.00

Pumpkin pie

$12.00

Greek lemon custard pie

$15.00

Mascarpone cheesecake

$15.00

Wine bottles

Bottle chardonnay

$15.00

Bottle Pinot noir

$15.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$25.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
20725 Lakeshore Dr, Lakehead, CA 96051

