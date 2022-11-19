Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wilda's Grill

2,668 Reviews

$

1712 Churn Creek Rd

Redding, CA 96002

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Buddha Bowl
Tofu Buddha Bowl
Falafel Buddha Bowl

Entrees

Chicken Buddha Bowl

Chicken Buddha Bowl

$8.95

Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing

Tofu Buddha Bowl

Tofu Buddha Bowl

$8.95

Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing

Falafel Buddha Bowl

Falafel Buddha Bowl

$8.95

Falafel Balls, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing

Nothing Buddha Bowl

Nothing Buddha Bowl

$8.75

Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing

Both Buddha Bowl

Both Buddha Bowl

$8.95

Grilled Chicken and Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, Garlic Chili Sauce & Asian Dressing

Falafel

Falafel

$8.95

Falafel Balls, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, and Yogurt Cilantro Dressing Wrapped in Naan Bread

Wilda's Dog

Wilda’s Dog

$7.25

Wilda's Mustard, Sauerkraut, Bacon Crumbles and Grilled Onions

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.95

Wilda's Chili, Cheddar Cheese and Chopped Onions

Roasted Garlic Dog

Roasted Garlic Dog

$7.25

Roasted Garlic, Blue Cheese, Grilled Balsamic Red Peppers & Onions and Garlic Parmesan Aioli

BBQ Dog

BBQ Dog

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Bacon Crumbles and Cheddar Cheese

House Dog

House Dog

$7.25

Wilda's Mustard, Mayo, Sweet Relish, Chopped Onions and Cheddar Cheese

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$9.75

Pastrami, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, Yellow Mustard and Pepperoncinis

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$8.25

French Fries, Onion Rings, Sweet Potato Fries, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Onions and Jalapeños

Vegan Buddha Bowl

Vegan Buddha Bowl

$8.95

Spicy Tofu, Brown Rice, Red Beans, Cabbage, Avocado, Cilantro, Jalapeños, & Asian Dressing

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Naan Bread with Cheddar Cheese

Plain Dog

Plain Dog

$5.95

Pick your own toppings !

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25
French Fries

French Fries

$4.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.25

Bowl of Chili
$5.25

$5.25

Side of Tofu
$4.00

$4.00

Side of Chicken
$4.00

$4.00

Side of Avocado
$2.00

$2.00

Side of rice and beans
$4.00

$4.00

Side of Rice
$3.50

$3.50

Side of Chicken Rice and Beans
$5.25

$5.25

Side of Naan
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Cabbage
$2.00

$2.00

Dog no Bun

$3.00

Falafel Ball ( one)
$0.95

$0.95
Side of Falafels ( Two) w/ Sauce

Side of Falafels ( Two) w/ Sauce

$2.25

Gluten Free Bun
$1.50

$1.50

side of Aioli
$0.35

$0.35

Side of Cheddar
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Jack
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Asian
$0.35

$0.35

Side of BBQ Sauce
$0.35

$0.35

Side of Blue Chez
$1.00

$1.00

Side of Pink
$0.35

$0.35

Side of Yogurt Sauce
$0.35

$0.35

Extra/Add Pastrami
$3.00

$3.00

Side of Chicken & Rice
$5.00

$5.00

Gluten Free Bun (Copy)
$1.50

$1.50

Side of Tofu and Rice
$5.00

$5.00

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

16 oz Lemonade
$3.75

$3.75

Soda

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Bottled Water
$1.00

$1.00

Pellegrino Water
$2.75

$2.75

Yerba Mate

$3.75

Sparkling Yerba Mate
$3.25

$3.25

Employee Yerba Mate
$2.50

$2.50
