Jeff's California Cattle Co
400 East Cypress Avenue
Redding, CA 96002
Coffee/Tea/Water
Soft Drinks
Juice
Milk/Hot Chocolate
Kids Drinks
Two Egg Dishes
6oz New York Steak & Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Made from scratch
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Smothered in country gravy
Ham & Eggs
1/2 pound ham
Bacon Strips & Eggs
4 strips
1/2lb Burger Steak & Eggs
Pattys & Eggs
2 patties
Links & Eggs
4 links
Linguica & Eggs
1 - 9oz sausage
Italian Sausage & Eggs
French Toast & Waffles
The Lumberjack
Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
3 of our fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped in our secret batter
Cin Roll Frch Tst Combo
2 eggs, choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links or one sausage patty, and 2 of our fresh backed cinnamon rolls dipped in our secret batter
French Toast Deluxe
3 thick slices of French toast blanketed with your choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. finished with whipped cream
French Toast & Eggs
2 thick slices of French toast served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon strips or sausage links
Waffle & Eggs
A waffle served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon strips or sausage links
Belgian Waffle
With choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. Finished with whipped cream.
Belgian Waffle (no toppings)
Our belgian waffle with no toppings
Hot Cakes Deluxe
Two fluffy pancakes with your choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. Finished with whipped cream
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Two chocolate chip filled pancakes covered with chocolate syrup and whipped cream
Cowboy Breakfasts
Country Breakfast
2 eggs and 2 sausage patties served with 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy
The Texan
2 eggs any style with hash browns or country potatoes, 4 bacon strips, 4 sausage links, 2 buttermilk pancakes and a 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy. Add 3.00 to split
Country Fried New York Steak
A 6oz. New York steak breaded, fried and topped with our delicous country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, potatoes, and toast
The Big Daddy
A 6oz. New York steak with 2 bacon strips and 2 sausage links, and 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy, 3 eggs and your choice of hashborwns or country potatoes
The Big Stack
2 buttermilk biscuits topped with 2 scrambled eggs, smothered in country gravy and topped with 2 sausage patties
Eggs Benedict
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs covered in our house holladaise sauce and your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
The Bull Rider's Sampler
2 eggs with hashbrowns or country potatoes, a 1/2 lb Ham steak, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links and a Belgian waffle
Southwest Skillet
A heap of country potatoes topped with bacon, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, and green Chiles, then finished with cheddar cheese and avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Country Skillet
A mountain of country potatoes topped with bacon, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs any style, then smothered in gravy
The Corral
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, and Linguica and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or country potatoes
Pesto Benedict
A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon, sauteed spinach, tomato slices and 2 poached eggs covered in our special pesto hollandaise sauce. Served with hasbrowns or country potatoes
Farmhouse Omelettes
California Omelette
Chopped bacon, ripe tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado and served with sour cream
Mexican Omelette
Grilled onions and bell peppers, hot sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa
Country Omelette
Bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with country gravy and cheddar cheese
Steak Omelette
Charbroiled NY steak, sauteed onions and mozzarella
Vegetarian Omelette
Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms with spinach, tomato, avocado, and cream cheese
San Francisco Jeff's
Spinach, ground beef, onion, mushrooms, and tomato topped with mozzarella cheese
Denver Omelette
Ham, onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Tender ham and cheddar cheese
The Ultimate Omelette
A giant four egg omelette filled with your choice of six different ingredients
The Portuguese
Spinach, Linguica, and sauteed mushrooms with mozzarella cheese
Pesto Omelette
Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our special pesto hollandaise sauce and avocado
Chili Omelette
Cowhands' Favorites
The Suzie-Q
2 eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese and topped with avocado. Served with toast.
Erik's Everyday Breakfast
3 eggs served with hash browns or country potatoes and toast
Big John's Redneck Benny
2 poached eggs and a ham steak stacked high on a buttermilk biscuit and smothered in country gravy. Served with hash browns or country potatoes
Bud's Scramble
Grilled mushrooms, onions, and sausage scrambled with 2 eggs. Served with toast
El Jeffe' Breakfast Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with bacon and green Chiles, cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, potatoes, and a drizzle of country gravy rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with hash browns or country potatoes, sour cream and salsa
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
1 Chicken Strip
1 Italian Sausage
1 Linguica
1 Pancake
1 Slice Cinnamon Roll FT
1 slice FT
1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
2 Bacon Strips
2 Sausage Link
2 Sausage Patties
1 Sausage Patty
4 Bacon Strips
4 oz Chicken Fried Steak
4 Sausage Links
6oz Chicken Breast
6oz NY Steak
8 oz Chicken Fried Steak
Avocado
Biscuit
Biscuits & Gravy
Blueberry Muffin
Burger Patty
Cinnamon Roll
Cole Slaw
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese
Country Gravy
Country Potatoes
Cream of Wheat
English Muffin
Fruit Bowl
Fruit Cup
Ham
Hash Browns
Hollandaise Sauce
Linguica
Oatmeal
Peanut Butter
Potato Salad
Salsa
Toast
Signature Salads
Chef Salad
Tender slices of turkey, ham, tomatoes, swiss and american cheese, and eggs atop a bed of fresh greens
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, eggs, and avocado atop a green salad
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, olives, and tomatoes atop fresh greens, piled high in a crispy tortilla shell and served with salsa and sour cream
Golden Fried Goodness
Soup & Chili
Burgers
The Foreman
A full pound of beef on a fresh baked bun with all the fixin's and anything else you can think of
Bleu Bacon Burger
Melted bleu cheese and savory bacon with mayo and all the fixings
Stagecoach
Avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
Wrangler
A savory cheddar bacon cheeseburger piled high with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with burger sauce and all the fixings
Chili Size
Served open face and covered in our homemade chili with cheddar cheese and onion
Bronco Buster
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
Trail Rider
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
Maverick
Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
Wild West
Bacon, onion rings, Swiss cheese and mayo. Smothered in Jeff's BBQ sauce
Wild Heifer
Sandwiches/Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Juicy marinated chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing and mozarella cheese rolled in a grilled tortilla. Served with your choice of potato salad, steak fries, cole slaw, cottage cheese, or fruit
Raging Bull
A generous helping of pastrami grilled with onions and pepperoncinis topped with melted mozzarella. Piled high on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard
Old Fashioned French Dip
Juicy shaved Tri-Tip on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus
Turkey Bacon Melt
Moist turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado on grilled sourdough.
Turkey Club
Triple layered with turkey, ham, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo
Gunslinger
Lean Tri-Tip, green Chiles, mozazrella cheese and creamed horseradish on grilled sourdough
California Chicken
Charbroiled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo
Blast
We added swiss cheese and avocado to the BLT and we had a blast
Reg BLT
Ranchers Cheesesteak
Charbroiled New York steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms, smothered with melted cheddar and mozzarella on a toasted French roll
Lunch Special
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Jeff's California Cattle Co. is a traditional American diner, with big portions of home cooked food.
400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96002