Jeff's California Cattle Co 400 East Cypress Avenue

400 East Cypress Avenue

Redding, CA 96002

Popular Items

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy
Bacon Strips & Eggs
French Toast & Eggs

Coffee/Tea/Water

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced tea

$2.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Mug Root Beer

$3.19

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$3.19

Brisk Raspberry Tea

$3.19

Juice

Orange Juice Large

$4.59

Apple Juice Large

$4.59

Cranberry Juice Large

$4.59

Tomato Juice Large

$4.59

Orange Juice Small

$3.59

Apple Juice Small

$3.59

Cranberry Juice Small

$3.59

Tomato Juice Small

$3.59

Milk/Hot Chocolate

Milk Large

$3.89

Milk Small

$2.89

Milk Shake

$6.59

Hot Choclate

$3.89

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.89

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Kids Mountain Dew

$1.89

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.89

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.89

Kids Mug Root Beer

$1.89

Kids Pink Lemonade

$1.89

Kids Raspberry Tea

$1.89

Kids Apple Juice

$2.29

Kids Orange Juice

$2.29

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Kids Milkshake

$2.99

Two Egg Dishes

6oz New York Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.99

Made from scratch

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Smothered in country gravy

Ham & Eggs

$11.99

1/2 pound ham

Bacon Strips & Eggs

$11.99

4 strips

1/2lb Burger Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Pattys & Eggs

$12.99

2 patties

Links & Eggs

$11.99

4 links

Linguica & Eggs

$12.99

1 - 9oz sausage

Italian Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

French Toast & Waffles

The Lumberjack

$12.99

Two buttermilk pancakes with two eggs, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$11.99

3 of our fresh baked cinnamon rolls dipped in our secret batter

Cin Roll Frch Tst Combo

$13.99

2 eggs, choice of 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage links or one sausage patty, and 2 of our fresh backed cinnamon rolls dipped in our secret batter

French Toast Deluxe

$11.99

3 thick slices of French toast blanketed with your choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. finished with whipped cream

French Toast & Eggs

$12.99

2 thick slices of French toast served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon strips or sausage links

Waffle & Eggs

$12.99

A waffle served with 2 eggs and 2 bacon strips or sausage links

Belgian Waffle

$9.99

With choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. Finished with whipped cream.

Belgian Waffle (no toppings)

$8.99

Our belgian waffle with no toppings

Hot Cakes Deluxe

$11.99

Two fluffy pancakes with your choice of strawberry or blueberry topping. Finished with whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Two chocolate chip filled pancakes covered with chocolate syrup and whipped cream

Cowboy Breakfasts

Country Breakfast

$12.99

2 eggs and 2 sausage patties served with 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy

The Texan

$18.99

2 eggs any style with hash browns or country potatoes, 4 bacon strips, 4 sausage links, 2 buttermilk pancakes and a 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy. Add 3.00 to split

Country Fried New York Steak

$13.99

A 6oz. New York steak breaded, fried and topped with our delicous country gravy. Served with 2 eggs, potatoes, and toast

The Big Daddy

$17.99

A 6oz. New York steak with 2 bacon strips and 2 sausage links, and 1/2 order of biscuits and gravy, 3 eggs and your choice of hashborwns or country potatoes

The Big Stack

$13.99

2 buttermilk biscuits topped with 2 scrambled eggs, smothered in country gravy and topped with 2 sausage patties

Eggs Benedict

$12.99

A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon and 2 poached eggs covered in our house holladaise sauce and your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes

The Bull Rider's Sampler

$16.99

2 eggs with hashbrowns or country potatoes, a 1/2 lb Ham steak, 2 bacon strips, 2 sausage links and a Belgian waffle

Southwest Skillet

$12.99

A heap of country potatoes topped with bacon, onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, and green Chiles, then finished with cheddar cheese and avocado. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Country Skillet

$12.99

A mountain of country potatoes topped with bacon, onions, bell peppers, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs any style, then smothered in gravy

The Corral

$12.99

3 eggs scrambled with bacon, sausage, and Linguica and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hashbrowns or country potatoes

Pesto Benedict

$12.99

A grilled English muffin with Canadian bacon, sauteed spinach, tomato slices and 2 poached eggs covered in our special pesto hollandaise sauce. Served with hasbrowns or country potatoes

Farmhouse Omelettes

California Omelette

$12.99

Chopped bacon, ripe tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Topped with avocado and served with sour cream

Mexican Omelette

$12.99

Grilled onions and bell peppers, hot sausage and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa

Country Omelette

$12.99

Bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Topped with country gravy and cheddar cheese

Steak Omelette

$13.99

Charbroiled NY steak, sauteed onions and mozzarella

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.99

Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms with spinach, tomato, avocado, and cream cheese

San Francisco Jeff's

$13.99

Spinach, ground beef, onion, mushrooms, and tomato topped with mozzarella cheese

Denver Omelette

$12.99

Ham, onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Tender ham and cheddar cheese

The Ultimate Omelette

$15.49

A giant four egg omelette filled with your choice of six different ingredients

The Portuguese

$13.99

Spinach, Linguica, and sauteed mushrooms with mozzarella cheese

Pesto Omelette

$13.99

Spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. Topped with our special pesto hollandaise sauce and avocado

Chili Omelette

$13.99

Cowhands' Favorites

The Suzie-Q

$8.99

2 eggs scrambled with your choice of cheese and topped with avocado. Served with toast.

Erik's Everyday Breakfast

$10.99

3 eggs served with hash browns or country potatoes and toast

Big John's Redneck Benny

$12.99

2 poached eggs and a ham steak stacked high on a buttermilk biscuit and smothered in country gravy. Served with hash browns or country potatoes

Bud's Scramble

$9.99

Grilled mushrooms, onions, and sausage scrambled with 2 eggs. Served with toast

El Jeffe' Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

2 eggs scrambled with bacon and green Chiles, cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, potatoes, and a drizzle of country gravy rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with hash browns or country potatoes, sour cream and salsa

Sides

1 Egg

$3.99

2 Eggs

$4.99

1 Chicken Strip

$3.99

1 Italian Sausage

$6.99

1 Linguica

$9.49

1 Pancake

$4.99

1 Slice Cinnamon Roll FT

$5.49

1 slice FT

$4.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 Bacon Strips

$3.99

2 Sausage Link

$3.99

2 Sausage Patties

$5.49

1 Sausage Patty

$3.99

4 Bacon Strips

$5.49

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

4 Sausage Links

$5.49

6oz Chicken Breast

$8.49

6oz NY Steak

$11.49

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

Avocado

$2.99

Biscuit

$4.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Blueberry Muffin

$4.99

Burger Patty

$9.49

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$5.49

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Country Gravy

$3.49

Country Potatoes

$4.49

Cream of Wheat

$6.99

English Muffin

$3.69

Fruit Bowl

$7.29

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Ham

$5.49

Hash Browns

$4.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.49

Linguica

$5.49

Oatmeal

$6.99

Peanut Butter

$1.49

Potato Salad

$3.99

Salsa

$1.49

Toast

$3.49

Signature Salads

Chef Salad

$13.99

Tender slices of turkey, ham, tomatoes, swiss and american cheese, and eggs atop a bed of fresh greens

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, eggs, and avocado atop a green salad

Taco Salad

$13.99

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, onions, olives, and tomatoes atop fresh greens, piled high in a crispy tortilla shell and served with salsa and sour cream

Golden Fried Goodness

Steak Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

(4pc) Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$9.99

(4pc) Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$12.99

Soup & Chili

Homemade Chili

$8.99+

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Burgers

The Foreman

$18.99

A full pound of beef on a fresh baked bun with all the fixin's and anything else you can think of

Bleu Bacon Burger

$13.49

Melted bleu cheese and savory bacon with mayo and all the fixings

Stagecoach

$13.49

Avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce

Wrangler

$13.49

A savory cheddar bacon cheeseburger piled high with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with burger sauce and all the fixings

Chili Size

$13.99

Served open face and covered in our homemade chili with cheddar cheese and onion

Bronco Buster

$12.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce

Trail Rider

$13.49

Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce

Maverick

$13.49

Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce

Wild West

$13.49

Bacon, onion rings, Swiss cheese and mayo. Smothered in Jeff's BBQ sauce

Wild Heifer

$23.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.99

Juicy marinated chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing and mozarella cheese rolled in a grilled tortilla. Served with your choice of potato salad, steak fries, cole slaw, cottage cheese, or fruit

Raging Bull

$13.49

A generous helping of pastrami grilled with onions and pepperoncinis topped with melted mozzarella. Piled high on a French roll with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo and mustard

Old Fashioned French Dip

$12.99

Juicy shaved Tri-Tip on a toasted French roll. Served with au jus

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.99

Moist turkey breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado on grilled sourdough.

Turkey Club

$12.99

Triple layered with turkey, ham, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo

Gunslinger

$13.49

Lean Tri-Tip, green Chiles, mozazrella cheese and creamed horseradish on grilled sourdough

California Chicken

$12.99

Charbroiled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Blast

$11.99

We added swiss cheese and avocado to the BLT and we had a blast

Reg BLT

$10.99

Ranchers Cheesesteak

$13.99

Charbroiled New York steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms, smothered with melted cheddar and mozzarella on a toasted French roll

Lunch Special

$11.99

Sides

1 Egg

$3.99

2 Eggs

$4.99

1 Chicken Strip

$3.99

1 Italian Sausage

$6.99

1 Linguica

$9.49

1 Pancake

$4.99

1 Sausage Patty

$3.99

1 Slice Cinnamon Roll FT

$5.49

1 slice FT

$4.99

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 Bacon Strips

$3.99

2 Sausage Link

$3.99

2 Sausage Patties

$5.49

4 Bacon Strips

$5.49

4 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$8.49

4 Sausage Links

$5.49

6oz Chicken Breast

$8.49

6oz NY Steak

$11.49

8 oz Chicken Fried Steak

$11.49

Avocado

$2.99

Biscuit

$4.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Burger Patty

$9.49

Cinnamon Roll

$4.49

Cole Slaw

$5.49

Corned Beef Hash

$8.49

Country Gravy

$3.49

Country Potatoes

$4.49

Cream of Wheat

$6.99

English Muffin

$3.69

Fruit Bowl

$7.29

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Ham

$5.49

Hash Browns

$4.99

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.49

Linguica

$5.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$5.49

Oatmeal

$6.99

Peanut Butter

$1.49

Potato Salad

$3.99

Salsa

$1.49

Side Salad

$5.99

Toast

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$4.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jeff's California Cattle Co. is a traditional American diner, with big portions of home cooked food.

Location

400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96002

Directions

