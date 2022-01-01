Go
Baxter’s Lakeside Grille

Baxter's Lakeside Grille, located on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, is a classic American restaurant. Offering casual, upscale dining, Baxter’s is the perfect place for a business or casual lunch, a special evening out, a family get together after a long day on the Lake, or “just because.”
Hand-cut, premium steaks, fresh cream and butter, cheese grated by hand. Soups made in-house, daily, by our culinary team. Seafood flown in, from sushi-grade Viking Village Sea Scallops to fresh Canadian salmon. Salads made with carefully selected ingredients for flavor that delights the senses – ripe tomatoes and sweet peppers, the sweetest mangoes and pineapple, crisp apples, and more.
We promise to deliver the finest, freshest food at your table, served by professional wait staff known for their warmth and professional service.
Savor the food, remember the view.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Popular Items

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad-$18.99
sashimi grade Ahi Tuna flown in fresh from The Hawaiian Fresh Fish Company peppered then seared rare, served chilled on fresh greens with wonton strips, carrots and mango-pineapple salsa tossed with sesame ginger vinaigrette
Steak Salad-$18.99
grilled certified angus beef on our house mixed greens with sliced apples. strawberries, red onions, and gorgonzola cheese tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
Baxter's Chipotle Shrimp-$15.99
hand-breaded fried shrimp served with
apple jalapeño jelly and chipotle aioli
Baxter's Prime Bone In Ribeye-$55.99
our 20 oz. PRIME bone-in ribeye served with choice of potato and vegetable of the day
Gluten Free Chocolate Torte-$7.99
topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, and chocolate sauce
Gooey Butter Sundae-$7.99
gooey butter bites mixed with vanilla and cinnamon ice cream,
topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Roasted Portabella Carpaccio-$14.99
served with roasted sweet peppers, shaved asiago cheese
and balsamic vinaigrette
Fudge Brownie-$7.99
chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped
cream, chocolate and caramel sauce
New York Cheesecake-$7.99
our take on a classic New York style cheesecake with strawberry sauce
Caprese Salad-$16.99
sliced organic tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella topped with balsamic vinaigrette and a balsamic reduction
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2124 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
