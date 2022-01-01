Go
Toast

Bayhouse

Waterfront restaurant located at the head of Jamaica Bay. Hard to find but worth the trip. Friendly local atmosphere great food good prices.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

15557 Bayview Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1508 reviews)

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Broiled Seafood Combo$25.00
FR Pina Colada$13.00
Wings$15.00
Whole Lotta Mussels$13.00
Salmon Grilled$22.00
Fried Calamari$15.00
Lobster Roll$21.00
Penne Ala Vodka$17.00
Burger$16.00

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

15557 Bayview Ave

Rosedale NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ahuva’s Grill Express - Kosher

No reviews yet

Delicious food everyday

Holy Schnitzel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carlos and Gabby's

No reviews yet

In 2006, Carlos & Gabby's opened their original Lawrence location - a modest shop on Rockaway Turnpike near the Long Island Rail Road crossing. We managed to combine a delicious and extensive menu of Mexican favorites, fused with a handful of American classics... not to mention all those great sauces (Tangy BBQ, Avocado Ranch, Creamy Caesar, Mmmm!) and to top it off, everything is Kosher! In fact, it has now become a landmark on the map of Kosher eateries in the Kosher restaurant capital of suburbia.

The Upper Crust

No reviews yet

We take our food very seriously and put our heart and soul in every dish we make. From our pan seared mahi mahi or our famous roasted beat salad to our signature appetizers, our menu is chock full of choices that will tantalize your imagination. It’s no wonder that so many people return again and again, just to get a taste of all of our carefully-crafted foods.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston