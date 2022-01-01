Go
Bayside Bowl

Eat. Drink. Bowl. Repeat.

FRENCH FRIES

58 Alder Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (544 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$15.00
house smoked and cajun rubbed with your choice of sauce
Frozen Piña Colada
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
Chips and Guacamole$7.00
20 Wings$25.00
house smoked and cajun rubbed with your choice of sauce
Chicken Tenders$11.00
6 hand breaded tenders with choice of hand-cut fries or tater tots and one sauce
Smash Burger$10.00
bayside burger blend, cheddar cheese,
chipotle mayo, house pickles, shredded
romaine, burger bun
Burrito$8.00
white flour tortilla with beans, rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, fresno peppers, cotija cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
Bowl$7.00
beans, rice, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, fresno peppers, cotija cheese, cilantro, and sour cream
Frozen Margarita
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade
16 oz. bottle and must be ordered with food. 21+ to purchase and ID will be verified at time of pickup.
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating

58 Alder Street

Portland ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
