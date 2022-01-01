Go
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Front Street

Jamie "The Bear" McDonald and the team at Bear's Smokehouse BBQ proudly serve authentic Kansas City style BBQ in a casual and fun atmosphere. Whether you are looking for a quick meal to take home or to have a great night out with your friends in our full service bar we have you covered.

25 Front Street

Popular Items

Mac Attack$13.00
Mac and cheese topped with meat.
Family Deal$54.00
Feeds 4-5 people. Includes your choice of: Full rack of ribs (+$10) or whole chicken. (1) pound of any meat. (3) pints of any side (may sub 3pcs of cornbread for any pint)
Mac and Cheese$3.75
Creamy style mac and cheese. Contains gluten.
French Fries$3.75
Hand-cut fries seasoned with salt and pepper.
3 Meat Combo$21.00
Cornbread
Served with Bear's homemade honey butter.
BEAR Attack$13.00
Cornbread topped with mac and cheese and meat.
2 Meat Combo$18.00
Pint Mac and Cheese$7.00
1 Meat$16.00
See full menu

Location

25 Front Street

Hartford CT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

