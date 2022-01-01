Go
Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY

Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.

TACOS

1516 Old Northern Blvd • $$

Avg 4.7 (3049 reviews)

Popular Items

Sonora Ribs$29.95
Slow cooked baby back ribs, agave, chipotle & lime glazed, cilantro. Served with grilled watermelon slice. (GLUTEN FREE)
Mexican Street Corn$8.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*$31.95
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp$19.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Sweet Plantains$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
Guacamole$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Street Tacos Crispy Fish$19.95
3 soft tacos. Baja style fish, jalapeno citrus salsa, pico de gallo, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN)
Enchilada Suizas$23.95
Shredded chicken, salsa tomatillo con crema, queso chihuahua, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1516 Old Northern Blvd

Roslyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

