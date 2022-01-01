Besito Mexican - Roslyn, NY
Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.
TACOS
1516 Old Northern Blvd • $$
Location
1516 Old Northern Blvd
Roslyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
