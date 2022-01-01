Go
Big Sergio's Pizza

Pizza restaurant

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539 • $

Avg 4.7 (1940 reviews)

Popular Items

18" Cheese pizza$15.95
18" Meat Lover's$22.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
Cheesy Breadsticks$9.99
Chicken Wings$10.99
16" Cheese Pizza$13.95
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese
Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)$6.49
14" Cheese Pizza$11.95
French Fries$2.50
Garlic Rolls
Steak & Cheese Philly Sub$7.75
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539

Apex NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
