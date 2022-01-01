Big Sergio's Pizza
Pizza restaurant
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • PASTA • PIZZA • GYROS • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2127 Ten-Ten Rd, Apex, NC 27539
Apex NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Abbey on the Road
World Famous Burgers brought to you! Find your favorite Abbey Road Tavern & Grill menu items traveling all over NC!
Abbey Road Tavern Apex
Come in and enjoy!
Apex Wings
Voted Best Wings in the Triangle. You really should try the wings...
Asali Desserts & Cafe
Our new brick-and-mortar cafe is open in MacGregor Village in Cary, NC, serving desserts, small plates, coffee, and tea. We specialize in Mediterranean treats!