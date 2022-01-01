Go
Bison Witches Bar & Deli

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1320 P St,Ste 100 • $$

Avg 4.5 (2644 reviews)

Popular Items

McQuinton
Thinly sliced smoked turkey covered with bacon, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese & Parmesan peppercorn dressing.
California Kid
Thinly sliced turkey breast, avocado slices, cream cheese, sprouts & mayo combined together on a toasted croissant.
B.L.T
A thick stack of bacon, sliced tomatoes & shredded lettuce, combined with shredded cheddar, mayo, a hint of red onion & a dash of pepper.
Smoke Stack
Smoked beef & turkey covered with melted smoked gouda, shredded lettuce & a spread of our house Russian mustard.
Veggie
A combination of shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, cucumbers, artichoke hearts, black olives, avocado slices, sprouts, cheddar, provolone & cream cheese with mayo.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing & melted Swiss on rye.
The Club
A classic sandwich which combined thinly sliced ham with turkey breast topped with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, bacon & Swiss cheese with mayo.
T.A.C.
Thinly sliced white turkey breast is layered with avocado slices, bacon, cream cheese & sprouts with mayo and a hint our house salsa.
Husker
Oven baked chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese, tomatoes, shredded lettuce & our house honey mustard.
Tortilla Chicken Salad$9.99
Crushed tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, diced chicken breast & shredded cheddar cheese.
Location

1320 P St,Ste 100

Lincoln NE

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
