Brewsky's Haymarket 201 N 8th Street
686 Reviews
$$
201 N 8th Street
Lincoln, NE 68508
Apps
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger
This flame-broiled burger is topped with bacon and the cheese of your choice, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Bistro Burger
A mouthful of flavor when our flame-broiled burger is heaped with crispy peppered bacon, melted cheddar cheese and a fried egg, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips, and topped with our special bistro sauce
Black & Bleu Burger
Brewsky's flame-broiled burger covered generously with melted bleu cheese crumbles, peppered bacon and onion straws, a taste sensation, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Blackjack Burger
This flame-broiled burger is rubbed with Cajun seasoning, topped with pepper jack cheese and creole mayonnaise, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Boom Boom Burger
Crispy peppered bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño coins and a spicy "boom boom" sauce combined on our flame-broiled burger, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Brewsky Burger
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Brewsky Cheesburger
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips and your choice of cheese
Hangover Burger
Jalepeno Burger
Sweet 'n spicy jalapeño cream cheese melted and drizzled over our flame-broiled burger, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Mac N Cheese Burger
It all starts with our flame-broiled burger, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon, covered with creamy mac 'n cheese and onion straws, then drizzled with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Our flame-broiled burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms and the cheese of your choosing, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, and pickle chips
Patty Melt
Sautéed onion, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on a flame-broiled burger, served on grilled rye bread with a pickle spear
Peanut Butter/Jam Burger
Primetime Burger
Brewsky's burger flame-broiled and complemented with slow-cooked prime rib, sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips
Veggie Burger
Our original secret recipe created for vegetarians but enjoyed by all . . . grilled and served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Western BBQ Burger
Our flame-broiled burger topped with ham, monterey jack cheese, sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce and a splash of onion straws, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips
Entrees
BBQ Pork Mac
Buff Chicken Wrap
Crispy breaded chunks of chicken tossed in our hot wing sauce with celery, jalapeño, shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing, wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side
Buff Fingers
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Mac N Chz
Creamy mac 'n cheese topped with a lightly breaded deep-fried chicken breast, then sprinkled with bacon pieces, parmesan cheese and green onion scallions
Chicken Wrap
A generous portion of garlic chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and homemade ranch dressing, all wrapped in a mild jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side
Fish N Chips
A generous portion of tavern-style battered cod fillets deep-fried golden brown and served with our thick-cut seasoned fries, homemade tartar sauce and a coleslaw garnish
Extras
/Ranch
American
Au Jus
Bacon
Bangkok Peanut
BBQ Sauce
Beef Philly Meat
Bistro Sauce
Black Jack Set Up
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Boom Boom Sauce
Bowl
Butter
Cajun Seasoning
Caribbean Jerk
Celery
Cheddar
Cheddar Shredded
Cheese Sauce
Chicken Breast
Chicken Nacho Meat
Chicken Philly Meat
Corned Beef
Creole Mayonnaise
Crispy Chicken
Croutons
Dorothy Lynch
Double Dipped
Egg
Fried Egg
Garlic Bread
Garlic Parmesan
Green Pepper
Ham
Hamburger Patty
Honey Mustard
Horse Sauce
Horseradish
Hot Wing Sauce
Hotter Wing Sauce
Inferno Wing Sauce
Italian
Jalapeno Cream Cheese
Jalapenos
Lemon Wedge
Lettuce
Loaded
Malt Vinegar
Mango Habanero sauce
Marinara
Mayonnaise
Mild WIng Sauce
Monterey Jack
Mushrooms
Nacho Chips
Onion Diced
Onion Grilled
Onion Sliced
Paremsan Cheese
Pecans
Pepper Jack Cheese
Pickle Chips
Pickle Spear
Plate
Prime Rib
Pulled Pork
Raspberry Vinaigrette
Salsa
Sauerkraut/Thousand Mix
Seasoning
Sour Cream
Spicy Honey Garlic
Spicy Ranch
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Swiss Cheese
Taco Meat
Tatar Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Thousand Island
Tomato Diced
Tomato Sliced
Turkey Burger
Turkey Sliced
Kids
Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, tomato, onion, and croutons atop fresh lettuce mix with your choice of dressing
Chicken Breast Salad
Lettuce mix dressed with our marinated flame-broiled chicken breast, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion and croutons with your choice of dressing
Chicken Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with chicken, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, red and green onions, diced tomatoes and croutons with your choice of dressing
Philly Steak Salad
Philly steak, grilled with sauteed onions and green peppers, placed atop fresh lettuce mix then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, shredded cheddar and diced tomatoes
Side Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Taco Salad
Fresh lettuce mix topped with beef, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork
A generous portion of moist fire-braised pulled pork served on a toasted gourmet split-top bun with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Bacon Melt
A lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried to a golden brown, topped with bacon, melted Monterey jack cheese and crispy onion straws served on a grilled gourmet bun with mayo
Chicken Philly
slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun
Chicken Sandwich
Club Sandwich
The classic triple decker... ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on toasted wheat bread
Garlic Parm Philly
Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, topped with onion straws and melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie bun then drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce
Jalepeno Cream Chz Philly
Grilled sliced beef, sauteed onions and green peppers, smothered with sweet 'n spicy jalapeno cream cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun
Mac N Chz Philly
Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese then topped with creamy mac 'n cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun
Philly
Grilled sliced beef, onions and green peppers smothered with melted swiss on a toasted hoagie bun
Pork Loin
A fresh-cut pork tenderloin, tenderized and double-breaded in our kitchen, then deep-fried golden brown, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips, and mayo on a toasted gourmet bun
Pretzel Turkey Sandwich
Prime Dip
Tender slices of slow-roasted prime rib piled on a toasted hoagie bun, served au jus
Prime Rib Melt
Thin slices of slow-roasted prime rib warmed with swiss cheese on grilled marble bread, served with horseradish sauce
Reuben
Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Sweet Chili Chicken
A perfectly breaded chicken breast deep-fried golden brown and smothered with thin-sliced ham, shredded lettuce, melted monterey jack cheese and a pile of crispy onion straws, then topped with sweet chili sauce on a toasted gourmet split-top bun
Veggie Philly
Sides
NA Beverages
/Water
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Pepsi
Childs Chocolate Milk
Childs Lemonade
Childs Milk
Childs Pop
Childs Water
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coffee
Cranberry Pint
Cranberry Short
Cranberry Tall
Diet Mt Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Pint
Grapefruit Short
Grapefruit Tall
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Lemonade Raspberry
Lemonade Strawberry
Milk
Mt Dew
Orange Juice Pint
Orange Juice Short
Orange JuiceTall
Pepsi
Pineapple Pint
Pineapple Short
PineappleTall
Pitcher Water
Red Bull Can
Root Beer
Rootbeer Float
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Squirt
Tea
Tea Raspberry
Tea Strawberry
Tomato Pint
Tomato Short
Tomato Tall
Tonic
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
201 N 8th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508