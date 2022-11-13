Brewsky's Haymarket imageView gallery
Sandwiches
American
Bars & Lounges

Brewsky's Haymarket 201 N 8th Street

686 Reviews

$$

201 N 8th Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Chips & Cheese

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Mozz Bites

$6.99

Philly Cheese Fries

$11.99

Pretzel Bites

$5.99

Santa Fe Egg Roll

$9.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.99Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

This flame-broiled burger is topped with bacon and the cheese of your choice, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Bistro Burger

$14.49

A mouthful of flavor when our flame-broiled burger is heaped with crispy peppered bacon, melted cheddar cheese and a fried egg, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips, and topped with our special bistro sauce

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Brewsky's flame-broiled burger covered generously with melted bleu cheese crumbles, peppered bacon and onion straws, a taste sensation, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Blackjack Burger

$11.99

This flame-broiled burger is rubbed with Cajun seasoning, topped with pepper jack cheese and creole mayonnaise, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Boom Boom Burger

$14.49

Crispy peppered bacon, melted pepper jack cheese, jalapeño coins and a spicy "boom boom" sauce combined on our flame-broiled burger, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Brewsky Burger

$10.99

A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Brewsky Cheesburger

$11.74

A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips and your choice of cheese

Hangover Burger

$14.99

Jalepeno Burger

$11.99

Sweet 'n spicy jalapeño cream cheese melted and drizzled over our flame-broiled burger, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Mac N Cheese Burger

$13.99

It all starts with our flame-broiled burger, topped with cheddar cheese and bacon, covered with creamy mac 'n cheese and onion straws, then drizzled with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$12.99

Our flame-broiled burger smothered with sauteed mushrooms and the cheese of your choosing, garnished with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, and pickle chips

Patty Melt

$11.99

Sautéed onion, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on a flame-broiled burger, served on grilled rye bread with a pickle spear

Peanut Butter/Jam Burger

$14.99

Primetime Burger

$14.99

Brewsky's burger flame-broiled and complemented with slow-cooked prime rib, sautéed onions and melted swiss cheese, then topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle chips

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Our original secret recipe created for vegetarians but enjoyed by all . . . grilled and served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Western BBQ Burger

$13.49

Our flame-broiled burger topped with ham, monterey jack cheese, sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce and a splash of onion straws, served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato and pickle chips

Desserts

Basket of Cookies

$3.99

Caramel Syrup

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Entrees

BBQ Pork Mac

$13.99

Buff Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Crispy breaded chunks of chicken tossed in our hot wing sauce with celery, jalapeño, shredded lettuce and homemade ranch dressing, wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side

Buff Fingers

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.99

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Chicken Mac N Chz

$13.99

Creamy mac 'n cheese topped with a lightly breaded deep-fried chicken breast, then sprinkled with bacon pieces, parmesan cheese and green onion scallions

Chicken Wrap

$11.99

A generous portion of garlic chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and homemade ranch dressing, all wrapped in a mild jalapeño cheddar tortilla and served with choice of side

Fish N Chips

$13.99

A generous portion of tavern-style battered cod fillets deep-fried golden brown and served with our thick-cut seasoned fries, homemade tartar sauce and a coleslaw garnish

Extras

/Ranch

$0.79

American

$1.00

Au Jus

$0.50

Bacon

$1.25

Bangkok Peanut

$0.79

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Beef Philly Meat

$2.50

Bistro Sauce

$0.79

Black Jack Set Up

$1.75

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.79

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.79

Bowl

Butter

Cajun Seasoning

Caribbean Jerk

$0.79

Celery

$0.79

Cheddar

$1.00

Cheddar Shredded

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$2.50

Chicken Nacho Meat

$1.50

Chicken Philly Meat

$2.50

Corned Beef

$2.50

Creole Mayonnaise

$0.79

Crispy Chicken

$2.25

Croutons

Dorothy Lynch

$0.79

Double Dipped

$0.79

Egg

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.79

Green Pepper

$0.79

Ham

$1.00

Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Horse Sauce

$0.79

Horseradish

$0.79

Hot Wing Sauce

$0.79

Hotter Wing Sauce

$0.79

Inferno Wing Sauce

$0.79

Italian

$0.79

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.79

Lemon Wedge

Lettuce

Loaded

$1.30

Malt Vinegar

Mango Habanero sauce

$0.79

Marinara

$0.79

Mayonnaise

$0.79

Mild WIng Sauce

$0.79

Monterey Jack

$1.00

Mushrooms

$0.75

Nacho Chips

$1.00

Onion Diced

$0.79

Onion Grilled

$0.79

Onion Sliced

$0.79

Paremsan Cheese

$1.00

Pecans

$1.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Pickle Chips

$0.79

Pickle Spear

$0.79

Plate

Prime Rib

$4.99

Pulled Pork

$2.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.79

Salsa

$1.00

Sauerkraut/Thousand Mix

$0.79

Seasoning

Sour Cream

$0.79

Spicy Honey Garlic

$0.79

Spicy Ranch

$0.79

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$2.75

Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$0.79

Swiss Cheese

$1.00

Taco Meat

$1.50

Tatar Sauce

$0.79

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.79

Thousand Island

$0.79

Tomato Diced

$0.79

Tomato Sliced

$0.79

Turkey Burger

$2.50

Turkey Sliced

$1.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

Corn Dogs

$4.99Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.49

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Ham, turkey, sliced egg, shredded cheddar, tomato, onion, and croutons atop fresh lettuce mix with your choice of dressing

Chicken Breast Salad

$13.99

Lettuce mix dressed with our marinated flame-broiled chicken breast, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion and croutons with your choice of dressing

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce mix topped with chicken, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Fresh lettuce mix topped with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, red and green onions, diced tomatoes and croutons with your choice of dressing

Philly Steak Salad

$13.99

Philly steak, grilled with sauteed onions and green peppers, placed atop fresh lettuce mix then sprinkled with parmesan cheese, shredded cheddar and diced tomatoes

Side Salad

$3.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fresh lettuce mix topped with beef, then covered with black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato and onion, jalapeño and sour cream, served in a crisp tortilla shell with homemade salsa

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork

$9.99

A generous portion of moist fire-braised pulled pork served on a toasted gourmet split-top bun with sweet 'n spicy bbq sauce

BLT

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Bacon Melt

$11.99

A lightly breaded chicken breast deep-fried to a golden brown, topped with bacon, melted Monterey jack cheese and crispy onion straws served on a grilled gourmet bun with mayo

Chicken Philly

$11.99

slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Club Sandwich

$10.99

The classic triple decker... ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo stacked on toasted wheat bread

Garlic Parm Philly

$12.99

Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, topped with onion straws and melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted hoagie bun then drizzled with garlic parmesan sauce

Jalepeno Cream Chz Philly

$12.99

Grilled sliced beef, sauteed onions and green peppers, smothered with sweet 'n spicy jalapeno cream cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun

Mac N Chz Philly

$12.99

Slices of chicken grilled with onions and green peppers, smothered with swiss cheese then topped with creamy mac 'n cheese and chopped bacon on a toasted hoagie bun

Philly

$11.99

Grilled sliced beef, onions and green peppers smothered with melted swiss on a toasted hoagie bun

Pork Loin

$11.99

A fresh-cut pork tenderloin, tenderized and double-breaded in our kitchen, then deep-fried golden brown, topped with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips, and mayo on a toasted gourmet bun

Pretzel Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Prime Dip

$12.99

Tender slices of slow-roasted prime rib piled on a toasted hoagie bun, served au jus

Prime Rib Melt

$12.99

Thin slices of slow-roasted prime rib warmed with swiss cheese on grilled marble bread, served with horseradish sauce

Reuben

$10.99

Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread

Sweet Chili Chicken

$11.99

A perfectly breaded chicken breast deep-fried golden brown and smothered with thin-sliced ham, shredded lettuce, melted monterey jack cheese and a pile of crispy onion straws, then topped with sweet chili sauce on a toasted gourmet split-top bun

Veggie Philly

$11.99

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Chips

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Wings

5 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$14.99

20 Wings

$28.99

Boneless Wings

$10.99

NA Beverages

/Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Childs Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Childs Lemonade

$1.75

Childs Milk

$1.75

Childs Pop

$1.75

Childs Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$1.75

Cranberry Pint

$2.95

Cranberry Short

$2.00

Cranberry Tall

$2.25

Diet Mt Dew

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.95

Grapefruit Pint

$2.95

Grapefruit Short

$2.00

Grapefruit Tall

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.95

Lemonade Raspberry

$3.25

Lemonade Strawberry

$3.25

Milk

$2.95

Mt Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice Pint

$2.95

Orange Juice Short

$2.00

Orange JuiceTall

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Pint

$2.95

Pineapple Short

$2.00

PineappleTall

$2.25

Pitcher Water

Red Bull Can

$4.50

Root Beer

$2.95

Rootbeer Float

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Squirt

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tea Raspberry

$3.25

Tea Strawberry

$3.25

Tomato Pint

$2.95

Tomato Short

$2.00

Tomato Tall

$2.25

Tonic

$2.95

SUNDAY FOOD SPECIAL

Single Burger & Fries

$4.99

Double Burger & Fries

$6.49

NFL BEER SPECIALS

20oz Bud

$5.00

20oz Bud Light

$5.00

20oz Busch Light

$5.00

20oz Mich Ultra

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 N 8th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Directions

Gallery
Brewsky's Haymarket image

Similar restaurants in your area

LeadBelly - Lincoln
orange star4.7 • 428
301 North 8th Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Screamers Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
803 Q St Ste 150 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
JTK Cuisine and Cocktails
orange star4.6 • 605
201 N 7th St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Lincoln (NE)
orange star4.5 • 820
808 R Street Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
YIA YIA'S Pizza - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1423 O St Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Brewsky's North - 2662 Cornhusker Hwy
orange star4.0 • 562
2662 Cornhusker Hwy Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston