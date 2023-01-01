Go
Consumer picView gallery

Bistro Eighty Ates

Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

172 Gore Road

Webster, MA 01570

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

172 Gore Road, Webster MA 01570

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lodge
orange star3.8 • 216
148 Gore Rd Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Webster Golden Greek
orange starNo Reviews
156 Lake St, Webster, MA 01570, United States Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Saloon No. 6 - 141 Worcester Road
orange starNo Reviews
141 Worcester Road Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
85 Main Street Oxford, MA 01540
View restaurantnext
Grille on Main
orange starNo Reviews
306 Main St East Douglas, MA 01516
View restaurantnext
Streetside Brewery
orange star4.4 • 152
4003 Eastern Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

Samuel Slater's Restaurant - Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 802
200 Gore Road Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext
Mohegan Bowl - Webster
orange star4.4 • 544
51 Thompson Road Webster, MA 01570
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Webster

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Sturbridge

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Milford

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

No reviews yet

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bistro Eighty Ates

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston