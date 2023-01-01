Bistro Eighty Ates
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
172 Gore Road, Webster MA 01570
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Webster Golden Greek
No Reviews
156 Lake St, Webster, MA 01570, United States Webster, MA 01570
View restaurant