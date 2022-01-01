Black Rock Steakhouse
Black Rock Steakhouse is a traditional steakhouse with a twist. Our steaks, chicken, and seafood will also be available served on a "hot rock". Hot rock cooking is a totally unique and amazing dining experience! Entrees arrive at the table bursting with aroma, seared and sizzling on a hot volcanic stone.Hot rock meals are entertaining, healthy, and incredibly delicious. Join us for an age-old European gathering custom.
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
284 River St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
284 River St
Springfield VT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
