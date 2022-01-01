Go
Black Rock Steakhouse is a traditional steakhouse with a twist. Our steaks, chicken, and seafood will also be available served on a "hot rock". Hot rock cooking is a totally unique and amazing dining experience! Entrees arrive at the table bursting with aroma, seared and sizzling on a hot volcanic stone.Hot rock meals are entertaining, healthy, and incredibly delicious. Join us for an age-old European gathering custom.

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

284 River St • $$

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

284 River St

Springfield VT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
