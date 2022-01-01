Go
Bluebird Kitchen

It's just a really good time!
We are a restaurant that simply wants to be your neighborhood kitchen. A place where everybody knows your name and serves you a thoughtful menu of exactly what you want, and let’s be honest, what you need.
We want to be there for your first dates, family gatherings, business dinners or just that craft cocktail you needed at the end of your day.

2405 Merrick Road

Location

Bellmore NY

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
