Brewriver at Sonder Brewing
GastroPub scratch kitchen with a little New Orleans influence. We believe catsup should be made from scratch and pickles should be brined in house! All our food is made to order. It may take a bit longer, but we think our guests are worth it!
8584 Duke Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
8584 Duke Boulevard
Mason OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Phoenician Taverna
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0197
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Brixx Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Condado Tacos
Cincinnati, OH