Brewskis Coffee & Bar

Brewskis is your neighborhood bar downtown. We offer fresh made pastries and pierogi in addition to delicious kielbasa sandwiches. Open 7am to 10pm with coffee and adult beverages all day long.
22 East Main Street
Bloomsburg PA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
