Brewskis Coffee & Bar

Brewskis is your neighborhood bar downtown. We offer fresh made pastries and pierogi in addition to delicious kielbasa sandwiches. Open 7am to 10pm with coffee and adult beverages all day long.

22 East Main Street

Popular Items

Iced Latte
Stuffed Biscuit$4.01
Butter Cake$3.07
Coco Mocha
Chocolate & Coconut Syrup, Espresso and Oat Milk, shaken and served over ice
3 Cheese Mashed Potato Pierogi$8.00
Iced Coffee
Latte
Garlic Mashed Potato Pierogi$8.00
Kielbasa Reuben$8.00
Location

22 East Main Street

Bloomsburg PA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
