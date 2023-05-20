Selin's Grove Brewing Co. 121 N. Market St. Selinsgrove, Pa.

Etched Print Pints

$6.50

SGB Pint Glass at Growler Pick up Please drink your SGB beer as it's meant to be - out of a SGB pub pint glass or goblet :) These are stackable, printed on both sides and have nucleation :) What is Nucleation? It's a feature added to glassware that provides a rich and complete sensory experience. By laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass, dissolved CO₂ has something to latch on to and form bubbles. This gentle agitation produces a steady stream of effervescent fizz that rises to the surface, carrying aroma-containing volatiles with it. These bubbles enrich the drinking experience in a number of ways.