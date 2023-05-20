Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Selin's Grove Brewing Co. 121 N. Market St. Selinsgrove, Pa.

review star

No reviews yet

121 N Market Street

Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Popular Items

Hot Soft Pretzel

$5.00

Spicy Mustard on side OR sub Honey Mustard. ADD Beer Cheese. Made locally by "David's Awesome Cookies and Pretzels".

B. L. T. on pretzel bun

$10.50

The classic trio with mayo, moved up a notch on a delicious warm pretzel bun.

Stryker BBQ Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

Hot pulled pork, pasture raised on Stryker Farm in NE Pa., in a tangy organic BBQ sauce, & now with pickled red onions - served on crusty bread. ADD Beer Cheese $1.50 Stryker Pulled Pork - YOU CAN BUY A 5# TUB- see SGB Grocery tab!

FOOD MENU

SGB PUB MENU

Hot Soft Pretzel

$5.00

Spicy Mustard on side OR sub Honey Mustard. ADD Beer Cheese. Made locally by "David's Awesome Cookies and Pretzels".

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

corn chips layered with our own beer cheese sauce, Stryker farms pulled pork, pickled red onions, sour cream and a BBQ sauce drizzle.

Pub Nachos

$12.50

Pub Nachos; corn chips, cheddar cheese, salsa, pepper rings & sour cream. (v) $ 10.50 ADD Veg Chili $ 2 ADD Avocado $ 1.50

Chips & Salsa

$9.00
Artichoke Spinach Dip Bread Bowl

$10.50

Our own warm cheesy artichoke and spinach dip - in a warm giant pretzel bread bowl. ADD fresh veggies

Hummus Plate

$8.50

Hummus Plate (vgn) $8 Our own hummus, ask us what our current flavor is, served with warm pita wedges. ADD Fresh Vegetables $2.50

Curry Chicken Plate

$10.50

Our own curry blend, white meat, mayo, red grapes, crunchy celery - tossed together- YUM Served with pita wedges *or warm crusty bread if OS Pitas

Local Cheese Board

$16.00

Ask about today's selections, served with spicy & Honey mustards and baguette slices. Cheese is sliced for take-out orders.

Pub Chili BOWL (Vegan/DF -if no cheese)

$7.00

Choose melted cheddar/ jal jack -OR- VEGAN if ordered without cheese. Includes a side of organic corn chips. It is not GF - yet- sorry. (Made with Trader Joe's Beef-less ground)

Pub Chili CUP

$4.50

Choose melted cheddar/ jal jack -OR- VEGAN if ordered without cheese. Includes a side of organic corn chips. It is not GF - yet- sorry. (Made with Trader Joe's Beef-less ground)

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Mac n Beer Cheese BOWL

$7.00

Our delicious beer cheese is made in house with; Cabot sharp cheddar, milk, our own beer, cream cheese, onion, butter, flour, dijon mustard and salt. Mac-N- Beer Cheese (v) bowl $5.00 ADD - Pulled Pork $2 / Bacon $2 / BBQ sauce .50 / Extra Cheese .50 / Broccoli .50

Stryker BBQ Pulled Pork Sand

$13.00

Hot pulled pork, pasture raised on Stryker Farm in NE Pa., in a tangy organic BBQ sauce, & now with pickled red onions - served on crusty bread. ADD Beer Cheese $1.50 Stryker Pulled Pork - YOU CAN BUY A 5# TUB- see SGB Grocery tab!

Blue Ribbon

$13.00

Blue Ribbon Warm ham, chicken, and swiss with dijon mustard and mayo on a toasted baguette $12

Hokey Pokey

$10.50

Hokey Pokey Ham and our artichoke spinach cheese spread with mixed greens on a pretzel bun $10

B. L. T. on pretzel bun

$10.50

The classic trio with mayo, moved up a notch on a delicious warm pretzel bun.

Hamwich

$10.50

Ham, Swiss, mixed greens, onion, spicy mustard on warm pretzel bun.

Orchard Bird

$11.50

chicken & bacon with melted cheddar, granny smith apple, bbq sauce on a warm pretzel bun bun.

Curry Crunch Wrap

$11.50

*Now made with Tomato slices and crunchy Sunflower seeds! Our own curry, red grapes & celery, tossed with mayo - nestled in mixed greens in a warm pita.

Sunflower Sandwich (V)

$10.00

Sharp cheddar cheese, spring mix greens, tomato, red onion & crunchy sunflower seeds on multigrain bread with honey mustard and mayonnaise.

Chili Changa (v)

$10.50

*Chili Changa (v) Our hearty vegetarian chili, jalapeño jack cheese, tomatoes & mixed greens folded into a seasoned wrap and topped with salsa & sour cream. $ 9 +Chicken $ 2.50 +Avocado $1.50 * Salad Version (taco salad) has a few corn chips!

Hummus Wrap (v)

$10.50

Our own hummus (ask about today’s flavor), with; cucumber, tomato, & red onion slices, with mixed greens in a seasoned wrap. $9

Cran-Nut Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken, walnuts, cranberries, swiss, red onion, lettuce, drizzled with onion vinaigrette - tucked into a tomato wrap.

Taco Salad

$15.00

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$13.00

Curried Chicken Salad as Salad

$14.00

Our own curry, red grapes and celery - tossed in mayo & served on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, sunflower seeds, Onion vinaigrette on side. A SGB favorite!

Cinn Sugar Pretzel

$5.00

served with caramel

Side Mac and Beer Cheese

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$0.50

Side of veggies

$3.50

Creamy Slaw

$3.00

a traditional mayo based cabbage slaw

Cup & a Half

$11.00

Beer Cheese Ramekin

$2.00

Art Dip Ramekin

$2.00

Special Of the Day

$13.00

Slow cooked corned beef (contains BEER) in a stew of carrots, cabbage, and red potatoes. Served with a side of Irish soda bread.

Non-Alcoholic Bevs

SGB Root Beer

$3.00

Organic Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Seltzer

$2.50

Root Beer Can

$2.50

Ginger Ale 12oz

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Cold Brew Coffee Nitro

$4.00

Cold brew coffee on nitro tap! Coffee roasted locally by " fresh roasted'

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Cold Brew Coffee Float

$7.00

hot coffee one refill

$2.50

Lemon Ginger Tea

$2.00

Green Tea

$2.00

Earl Grey Tea

$2.00

Black Tea

$2.00

Mint Tea

$2.00

Root Beer Fill 32oz

$6.00

SGB Rootbeer Fill 64 oz

$12.00

Our own draft root beer soda! add a sanitized reused growler for only .50 cents or a new growler in 'Growler' drop down menu. We are unable to 'refill' growlers on demand for your and our safety. If ROOT BEER growlers are swapped out please label them as they can only be used for rootbeer - Thank YOU!

Bottled Water

$1.41

Honest Kids Juice Pouch/Box Apple

$1.00

Growlers, misc, TakeOut

Growlers

Plain 64 growler empty

$8.00

Other Stuff

25 anniv glass

$12.50
Full Color Pint

$5.00

pint mixer glass with full color logo

Etched Print Pints

$6.50

SGB Pint Glass at Growler Pick up Please drink your SGB beer as it's meant to be - out of a SGB pub pint glass or goblet :) These are stackable, printed on both sides and have nucleation :) What is Nucleation? It's a feature added to glassware that provides a rich and complete sensory experience. By laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass, dissolved CO₂ has something to latch on to and form bubbles. This gentle agitation produces a steady stream of effervescent fizz that rises to the surface, carrying aroma-containing volatiles with it. These bubbles enrich the drinking experience in a number of ways.

SGB Cotton Tote Bag

$10.00

All cotton canvas, SGB logo printed, sturdy gusseted tote - holds TWO full sized Growlers - great when bringing home heavy groceries too!

Pop Socket

$5.00

Dog Flyer

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small brew-pub opened in 1996, housed in an old stone house on National Registry of historic places. Covid 19 - Until further notice we will providing our brewery made bevs and a select menu (unless there is a food truck) items for take out to enjoy in the garden or at home. Masks and social distancing IS required - Thank you for your support and patience.

Website

Location

121 N Market Street, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Directions

