Pizza
Italian
Brothers Pizza - Waynesboro, PA
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
23 Reviews
$$
11882 Buchanan Trl E
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
11882 Buchanan Trl E, Waynesboro PA 17268
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cafe del Sol
California Pizzeria specializing in handmade gourmet pizzas, signature sandwiches, pasta, and salads. Our Waynesboro location offers dine-in, take out, delivery and even catering.
Red Run Grill Inc.
We offer quality food for the Family. BBQ, Ribs, Burgers, Kid's Meals, Chicken, and Our Signature Crabby Fries. We are very passionate about Great Guest Service.
633 Brewing
Come in and enjoy!
Toledo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!