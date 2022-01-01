Go
Pretzel and Pizza Creations

Offering curbside to go, delivery, outdoor dining and distanced indoor dining!

PRETZELS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

20 W Washington St • $$

Avg 4.7 (2719 reviews)

Popular Items

Regular Grilled Chicken Calzone$10.99
Plain Wrapped Dog$4.99
Texas Dog$10.19
Caramel Chips$3.99
Vegan-chocolate Chip$3.99
8" Bbq Chicken Pizza$9.59
Wisconsin Dog$7.89
Italian Dog$6.89
Jalapeno & Cheddar$4.99
M & M$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

20 W Washington St

Hagerstown MD

Neighborhood Map

