Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Vince's New York Pizza

33 Reviews

$$

9 South Main Street

Smithsburg, MD 21783

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Large Pizza
Steak and Cheese Sub
French Fries

Specials

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$24.99

Fries

French Fries

$3.49
Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$13.99
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.49

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Crispy fries topped with mozzarella cheese and bacon

Family Size Bacon Cheese Fries

$15.99

Mozzarella sticks

Home made in store with bread crumbs made out of our fresh made in store bread with our hand grated parmesan cheese, granulated garlic and spices
Mozzarella sticks 6 pc

Mozzarella sticks 6 pc

$7.99

Made in house. We start by making bread crumbs out of our homemade Italian bread, add grated parmesan cheese, and our signature spices to create a one of a kind mozzarella stick!

Chicken

Chicken Fingers 3 pc w fries

$8.49

Chicken Fingers 10 Pc

$15.99

Chicken Nuggets With Fries

$8.49

Hot Wings

Chicken wings 6 PC

Chicken wings 6 PC

$7.99
Chicken Wings 12 PC

Chicken Wings 12 PC

$14.99

Chips

Chips and Nacho Cheese

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Calamari

Hand breaded fresh squid with bread crumbs made out of our fresh made in store bread with our hand grated parmesan cheese, granulated garlic and spices

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Bread items

Cheesey Bread Sticks

$8.99

Bruschetta

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Breaded Mushrooms

Made in house with our signature spices using bread crumbs from our Italian bread mixed with parmesan cheese!
8 pc Breaded Mushrooms

8 pc Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

8 Hand breaded fresh mushrooms with bread crumbs made out of our fresh made in store bread with our hand grated parmesan cheese, granulated garlic and spices

Jalapeño poppers

Jalalepeno poppers 6 pc

$7.99

Baby

Baby Pizza

$9.49

Small Pizza

Bacon Mac and 4 cheese pizza ! Yum Homemade queso, cheddar, and Jack cheese sauce with mozzarella, bacon, and ofcourse macaroni !

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$11.49

Small MD crab pizza

$24.99

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Small Vinces Special

$21.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Small Meat Lovers

$21.99

Small Cheese Steak Pizza

$22.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$16.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.99

Small Buffalo chicken pizza

$18.99

Small Bruschetta Pizza

$17.99

Medium

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$12.49

Medium MD crab pizza

$25.99

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Medium Vinces Special

$22.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Medium Meat Lovers

$22.99

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Medium Cheese Steak Pizza

$23.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Medium Veggie Lovers

$19.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Buffalo chicken medium

$19.99

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$18.99

Large

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$13.49
large MD Crab style Pizza

large MD Crab style Pizza

$26.99

Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!

Large Vinces Special

$23.99

Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese

Meat Lovers Large

$23.99

Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon

Cheese Steak Pizza Large

$24.99

Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese

Buffalo chicken Large

Buffalo chicken Large

$20.99

Chicken fritters fried to perfection, cut up and tossed in Frank's red hot, melted mozzarella and blue cheese crimbles spread all around! Yum!

Veggie Lover Large Pizza

$21.99

Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$19.99

Large Parmigian Cheese Sauce Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Large Parmigian Cheese Sauce BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.99

Sicilian Style

Large Sicilian Pizza

$15.75

Sicilian Vinces Specials

$24.25

Calzone

Small Cheese Calzone

$12.99

Small Vinces Special Calzone

$13.99

Calzone stuffed with ham, mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce then baked.

Large Cheese Calzone

$14.99

Large Vinces Special Calzone

$15.99

Calzone stuffed with ham, mozzarella, ricotta and marinara sauce then baked.

Stromboli

Small Cheese Stromboli

$12.99

Small Italian Supreme Stromboli

$14.99

Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Large Cheese Stromboli

$14.99

Large Italian Supreme Stromboli

$16.99

Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce

Large Steak And Cheese Stromboli

$17.99

Small Steak And Cheese Stromboli

$15.99

Cold Subs footlong

Capicola And Cheese Sub

$9.49

Salami And Cheese Sub

$9.49

Italian Sub

$9.49

Turkey And Cheese Sub

$9.49

Ham and cheese Sub

$9.49

Hot Subs foot long

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.49
Meatball Parmesan Sub

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$9.49

Pizza Steak Sub

$9.49

Pizza Burger Sub

$9.49
CheeseBurger Sub

CheeseBurger Sub

$9.49

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.49

Eggplant Parmesan Sand

$9.49
Steak and Cheese Sub

Steak and Cheese Sub

$9.49

Grilled Veggie Sub

$8.49

Fried Chicken Sub

$9.49

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Chicken Club

$5.95

Wraps

Ham Wrap

$10.49

Turkey Wrap

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Spicy Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.49

CheeseBurger Wrap

$10.49

1/2 cold subs

1/2 Ham and Cheese Sub

$5.99

1/2 Capicola and Cheese Sub

$5.99

1/2 Turkey and cheese Sub

$5.99

1/2 Italian Sub

$5.99

1/2 hot subs

1/2 Grilled Chicken sub

$5.99

1/2 Meatball sub

$5.99

1/2 Pizza Steak sub

$5.99

1/2 Pizza Burger sub

$5.99

1/2 Cheese Burger Sub

$5.99

1/2 Chicken Parm Sub

$5.99

1/2 Eggplant Parm Sub

$5.99Out of stock

1/2 Steak and Cheese Sub

$5.99

1/2 Grilled Veggie Sub

$5.99

1/2 Chicken Tender Sub

$5.99

Pastas

Spaghetti topped with olive oil, lime juice & white wine all cooked with large shrimp

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

Fettuccine cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce made to order. Add chicken, broccoli, or shrimp for additional charge.

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

Manicotti Formaggio

$14.99

3 large pasta tubes filled with seasoned ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella

Lasagna Classica

$14.99

sheets of tender pasta layered with marinara sauce, ground beef, romano cheese and ricotta topped with marinara and mozzarella

Spaghetti

$12.99

Spaghetti Del Mare

$15.99

Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic and spices paired with fresh plum tomatoes, served over a bed of spaghetti and topped with mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$14.99

Boneless Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$14.99

Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, served over spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella

Spaghetti And Meatballs

$14.99

Mexican

Taco Salad

$7.95

A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, refried beans, tomatoes, nacho cheese and sour cream topped with a choice of chicken or beef.

Nacho Supreme

$9.99

Tortilla Chips loaded with fresh beef, chicken, refried beans, onions, nacho cheese and sour cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Grilled flour tortilla of massive proportions stuffed with cheese, served with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesdailla

$10.99

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak beans and cheese topped with lettuce tomato nacho cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Supreme

$10.29

4 corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with a combination of 1 beef 1 cheese 1 chicken and 1 bean topped with fresh salsa, onions, cheese, and sour cream.

Salad options

Garden salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce, topped with pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mozzarella

Greek Salad

$9.49

Side Salad

$5.99

20 ounce Fountain

Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Sprite 20 oz

$1.99

Mr Pib 20 Oz

$1.99

Mellow Yellow 20 oz

$1.99

Lemonade 20 Oz

$1.89

Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Redbull

Redbull 8.4 Ounce

$2.99

32 oz fountain

Coke 32 oz

$2.49

Sprite 32 oz

$2.49

Mr Pib 32 Oz

$2.49

Mellow Yellow 32 oz

$2.49

Cherry Coke 32 Oz

$2.49

Diet Coke 32 oz

$2.49

Lemonade 32 Oz

$2.49

2-Liter

Coke 2L

$3.29

Sprite 2L

$3.29

Rootbeer 2L

$3.29

Mellow Yellow 2L

$3.29

Fanta Orange 2L

$3.29

Diet Coke 2L

$3.29

Cherry Coke 2 L

$3.29

Ginger Ale 2L

$3.29

Pib 2L

$3.29

Delicious Deserts

Large canoli

$2.99

Cheesecake slice

$3.99

Giant Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49Out of stock

Extras

2 ounce cup freshly grated parmigian cheese

$1.00

4 ounce cup marinara

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Blue cheese

$0.99

Nacho cheese cup

$0.99

4 ounce tangy barbeque cup

$0.99

4 ounce hot sauce cup

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Oil N Vinagar Cup

$0.79

Pizza Sauce 4oz

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Vince's new York pizza

Location

9 South Main Street, Smithsburg, MD 21783

Directions

Gallery
Vince's New York Pizza image
Vince's New York Pizza image
Vince's New York Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brothers Pizza - Waynesboro, PA - 11882 Buchanan Trail East
orange star3.5 • 23
11882 Buchanan Trl E Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Toledo's Pizza
orange star4.5 • 41
800 S Potomac St Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Pretzel and Pizza Creations - Hagerstown
orange star4.7 • 2,719
20 W Washington St Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Brothers Pizza City Park
orange star4.3 • 193
736 Virginia Ave Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
The Original Arturos Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5261 Buchanan Trail East Waynesboro, PA 17268
View restaurantnext
Cafe del Sol - Hagerstown
orange starNo Reviews
1481 Salem Avenue Hagerstown, MD 21740
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Smithsburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston