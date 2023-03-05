- Home
Vince's New York Pizza
33 Reviews
$$
9 South Main Street
Smithsburg, MD 21783
Fries
Mozzarella sticks
Onion Rings
Calamari
Breaded Mushrooms
Jalapeño poppers
Baby
Small Pizza
Build Your Own Small Pizza
Small MD crab pizza
Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!
Small Vinces Special
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese
Small Meat Lovers
Small Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese
Small Veggie Pizza
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Small Buffalo chicken pizza
Small Bruschetta Pizza
Medium
Build Your Own Medium Pizza
Medium MD crab pizza
Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!
Medium Vinces Special
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese
Medium Meat Lovers
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Medium Cheese Steak Pizza
Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese
Medium Veggie Lovers
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese
Buffalo chicken medium
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Medium Bruschetta Pizza
Large
Build Your Own Large Pizza
large MD Crab style Pizza
Alfredo sauce spiced with old Bay, topped with fresh cut mozzarella and loaded with crab meat!
Large Vinces Special
Pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, sausage, extra cheese
Meat Lovers Large
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, ham, bacon
Cheese Steak Pizza Large
Steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers, extra cheese
Buffalo chicken Large
Chicken fritters fried to perfection, cut up and tossed in Frank's red hot, melted mozzarella and blue cheese crimbles spread all around! Yum!
Veggie Lover Large Pizza
Onions, mushrooms, green peppers, broccoli, garlic, extra cheese
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large Bruschetta Pizza
Large Parmigian Cheese Sauce Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Large Parmigian Cheese Sauce BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sicilian Style
Calzone
Stromboli
Small Cheese Stromboli
Small Italian Supreme Stromboli
Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce
Large Cheese Stromboli
Large Italian Supreme Stromboli
Stromboli with a combination of ham, salami, green peppers, mozzarella and marinara sauce
Large Steak And Cheese Stromboli
Small Steak And Cheese Stromboli
Cold Subs footlong
Hot Subs foot long
Sandwiches
Wraps
1/2 cold subs
1/2 hot subs
Pastas
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine cooked in our homemade Alfredo sauce made to order. Add chicken, broccoli, or shrimp for additional charge.
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
Manicotti Formaggio
3 large pasta tubes filled with seasoned ricotta, topped with marinara and mozzarella
Lasagna Classica
sheets of tender pasta layered with marinara sauce, ground beef, romano cheese and ricotta topped with marinara and mozzarella
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Del Mare
Shrimp sauteed in olive oil, fresh garlic and spices paired with fresh plum tomatoes, served over a bed of spaghetti and topped with mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Boneless Breaded Chicken topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Lightly breaded and fried eggplant, served over spaghetti topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Mexican
Taco Salad
A crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, refried beans, tomatoes, nacho cheese and sour cream topped with a choice of chicken or beef.
Nacho Supreme
Tortilla Chips loaded with fresh beef, chicken, refried beans, onions, nacho cheese and sour cream
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla of massive proportions stuffed with cheese, served with nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesdailla
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with steak beans and cheese topped with lettuce tomato nacho cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Supreme
4 corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with a combination of 1 beef 1 cheese 1 chicken and 1 bean topped with fresh salsa, onions, cheese, and sour cream.
20 ounce Fountain
Redbull
32 oz fountain
2-Liter
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
