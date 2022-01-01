Go
Toast

Bub's Burgers

Looking for a fast, tasty burger on Indy's northside? Bub's Burgers, nestled in vibrant Westfield, Indiana near the Grand Park Sports Complex, has been serving up a faster, cooler and more streamlined version of the original Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream since 2015. Like a hip younger brother, Bub's Burgers has learned the best traits of the original -- quality food and a unique fun dining experience -- and added its own updated twist.

960 Tournament Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chili Cup$6.50
Nine ounces of Bub’s famous, hearty beef, red bean chili!
Before adding to your cart, scroll down to select the toppings you would like included on it.
Chicken Sandwich$10.25
Bub's Chicken Sandwich is a juicy seven ounce charbroiled breast seasoned with our special seasoning then served on a freshly baked bun!
Kids Mini Bub Meal$9.25
Kid's Mini Bub Meal includes our Mini Bub (1/8 lb. burger), your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids drink.
Creole Double$12.75
Bub's Creole Double Burger consists of TWO five ounce, never frozen patties that are perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is served with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!
Single Burger$7.45
Bub's Single Burger is fresh, never frozen, 100% ground chuck, hand-pattied burger that is perfectly flavored with Bub's secret seasoning then charbroiled over flame. All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!
Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
Sweet Potato Waffle fries. For something different, add mallow dipping sauce! Try it and you'll be hooked!
Creole Double Elk$16.95
Our gourmet Elk Burgers are a must try! Elk meat is low in fat, calories and cholesterol and high in protein.
Bub's Creole Double Elk Burger is hand-pattied ground elk that is perfectly flavored with Cajun seasoning then charbroiled over flame. Our famous Creole burger is serverd with a side of Creole mayo for an extra kick! All Bub's burgers and sandwiches are served on a freshly baked bun that is baked in the store every morning!
Crinkle Cut Fries$2.25
Bub's crinkle cut fries are crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside and seasoned to perfection!
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$8.25
Kid's Grilled Cheese Meal includes 2 grilled cheese sandwiches on our freshly baked mini bun, your choice of side: crinkle cut fries or apple sauce and a kids drink.
Bub's Salad$8.95
A full sized portion of a Crisp romaine lettuce blend and customized with the toppings of your choice. Before adding to your cart, scroll down and select the toppings you would like included on your salad! **Bub's Salad is pictured
See full menu

Location

960 Tournament Trail

Westfield IN

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greek's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Westfield's own Greek's Pizzeria!!!
We have a great selection of wines, craft beers, and everyday favorites!
First time? Try our famous garlic butter breadsticks!
Eat Happy! Since 1969

Union Jack Pub - Westfield

No reviews yet

For more than 40 years, Union Jack has been serving the Indianapolis community and surrounding areas. we are proud to be a small, family owned business and we are thankful for the support.

Birdies Grill House & Sports Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Field Brewing

No reviews yet

Field Brewing gift cards are the perfect holiday gift!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston