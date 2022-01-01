Go
370 17th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
BYO Bowl
Terra Vegetable Chips$2.50
Southern California Bowl
Ingredients: cherry tomatoes / jicama / radish / avocado / sunflower seeds / chia seed lime dressing 
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
OG Colorado Bowl
Ingredients: roasted carrots / quinoa / green chili / avocado / pumpkin seeds / house dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

370 17th Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
