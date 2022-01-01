Go
Consumer pic

Buffalo Spot

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14130 W Indian School Rd

Goodyear, AZ 85395

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

14130 W Indian School Rd, Goodyear AZ 85395

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Bebida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

No reviews yet

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant established in Goodyear for nearly 9 years. We enjoy making our favorite food for patrons who enjoy true authentic Thai Cuisine. Just minutes west of Litchfield Road, Royal Jasmine sits comfortably at the intersection of Wigwam Blvd and Indian School Road. We will certainly make you feel special from the moment you walk in the door with a friendly greeting, prompt and courteous service and some of the most fabulous Thai dishes in the valley.

Ground Control

No reviews yet

Locally owned | In-house roasted coffee | Wood-fired pizzas
#groundcontrollitchfield

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0138

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Buffalo Spot

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston