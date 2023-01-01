Buffalo Spot - Montebello
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Location
521 n montebello Blvd, Montebello CA 90640
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fusion Wings - 1001 West Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
1001 West Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
Treat Yourself Keto - 3501 W Beverly Blvd
No Reviews
3501 W Beverly Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
El Pescador - Montebello - 116 East Beverly Boulevard
No Reviews
116 East Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurant