Go
Consumer picView gallery

Buffalo Spot - Montebello

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

521 n montebello Blvd

Montebello, CA 90640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Location

521 n montebello Blvd, Montebello CA 90640

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fusion Wings - 1001 West Beverly Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1001 West Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Treat Yourself Keto - 3501 W Beverly Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3501 W Beverly Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Nevera Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
137 N Montebello Suite D Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
El Pescador - Montebello - 116 East Beverly Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
116 East Beverly Boulevard Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
AWSOM - Montebello - A02 - Montebello
orange starNo Reviews
616 Whittier Blvd Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montebello

Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
orange star4.5 • 1,771
125 N 6th St Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001408 - Montebello Plaza
orange star4.1 • 295
2567 Via Campo Montebello, CA 90640
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Montebello

Pico Rivera

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Bell

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

South El Monte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Downey

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

El Monte

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Buffalo Spot - Montebello

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston