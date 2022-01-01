Go
Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello

Our vision at the Nevera Juice Bar is simple, serve our community by delivering fresh ingredients and healthier options to people searching for a happier life.

Popular Items

Green Juice$6.99
Apple, celery, spinach, kale, parsley, cucumber, kiwi, mint, lime, lettuce.
Amazon Bowl$7.99
Organic Sambazon acai, banana, and organic hemp granola. Drizzled with Nutella and peanut butter.
Choco Banana$6.49
Chocolate powder, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Whole Wheat Sandwich$7.49
Wheat bread, lettuce, white American cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Peanut Butter Banana$6.49
Peanut butter, banana, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Vinaigrette Salad$7.49
Spring mix, apple, orange, strawberry, craisins, pecans, raspberry vinaigrette, choice of protein.
Acai Bowl$7.99
Organic Sambazon acai, strawberry, banana, coconut, organic hemp granola, honey.
Grilled Panini$7.49
French roll, lettuce, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, choice of protein.
Spinach Wrap$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Meal Replacement$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Location

137 N Montebello Suite D

Montebello CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Alondras

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

A local favorite that originally started as a small deli & pizzeria in Montebello at Washington and Montebello Blvd. The success of our family business was exclusively by word-of-mouth with good, honest Italian cooking from the south of Italy. Today, our food is still as good as it was when we first opened to the public--by word of mouth--but closer to you by way of the internet.
Our menu includes lasagna, manicotti, cannelloni, eggplant parmigiana, many chicken dishes, specialty pasta dishes, steaks, and seafood. Don't forget about our pizza, calzone, and sandwiches! Our motto is, "who eats well, lives well." Enjoy. Joe & Anthony, owners.

Treat Yourself Keto

El Pescardor - Montebello

