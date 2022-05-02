Burger Village
Open today 10:45 AM - 10:00 PM
1585 Reviews
$$
216 Broadway Mall
Hicksville, NY 11801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
216 Broadway Mall, Hicksville NY 11801
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Mithaas
Come in and enjoy!
Peri-Peri Guys
Peri-Peri Chicken, Peri-Chicken Sandwiches, Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Peri-Fries, Salads, Kids, Sharing Squads, even Vegan and Gluten Free options.
Time to Peri-Peri
It's all about the sauce! 🌶
Shaheen Cafe
Having a party?
Shaheen Caterers & Event planners have a mission to ensure your special day is made ‘perfect’. Your special day which reflects your exclusive style and individuality. Making sure that you and your guests remember your perfect day.
J/Cafe
Our Salad Bar will reopen May 2, 2022.
Come down and customize your salad today!