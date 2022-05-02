Go
Burger Village image

Burger Village

Open today 10:45 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1585 Reviews

$$

216 Broadway Mall

Hicksville, NY 11801

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 11:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

216 Broadway Mall, Hicksville NY 11801

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Mithaas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Peri-Peri Guys

No reviews yet

Peri-Peri Chicken, Peri-Chicken Sandwiches, Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Peri-Fries, Salads, Kids, Sharing Squads, even Vegan and Gluten Free options.
Time to Peri-Peri
It's all about the sauce! 🌶

Shaheen Cafe

No reviews yet

Having a party?
Shaheen Caterers & Event planners have a mission to ensure your special day is made ‘perfect’. Your special day which reflects your exclusive style and individuality. Making sure that you and your guests remember your perfect day.

J/Cafe

No reviews yet

Our Salad Bar will reopen May 2, 2022.
Come down and customize your salad today!

Burger Village

orange star4.4 • 1585 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston