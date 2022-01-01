Go
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

200 Reviews

$$

845 FM 548

Forney, TX 75126

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Coconut Cream (9”)$26.00
Our filling is cooked over a stovetop giving it a sweet, rich flavor that is complimented by our buttery crust and the beauty of a coconut sprinkled Italian meringue that is lightly toasted in the oven.
Chocolate Cream (9”)$26.00
This classic favorite with thick and rich chocolate custard in our signature Oreo crust, topped with lightly sweetened fresh whipped cream, and garnished with chocolate shavings.
Granny’s Apple (9”)$26.00
Crisp Granny Smith apples coated in sugar and spice, packed to a peak into a buttery crust and topped with a house-made apple crumble.
(12) Custom Vanilla Thumbprint Cookies$15.00
**Must have 24 hours notice**Please note your custom color choice in the Special Instructions section. You can choose any 2 colors you’d like. The colors in picture are an example only.
Please specify dark or pastel colors.
*NEW* Cloud Cookies$15.00
Introducing our newest addition to the Buttermilk Sky pie shop line up, dropped straight from Heaven, our Cloud Cookies. These pecan shortbread cookies are lovingly handmade and finished with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Packaged in a delicate layer of two dozen cookies per box, these treats are sure to please!
Lemon Ice Box (9”) Seasonal 2/28-4/23$26.00
A refreshing blend of tangy citrus and sweet creamy filling in a buttery graham cracker crust topped with our signature whipped cream cheese topping. Seasonal pie 2/28-4/23.
Key Lime (9”)$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with perfectly balanced key lime filling, then we pipe on a generous border of whipped cream cheese frosting and top it off with a sweet key lime glaze and a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.
Dozen 4” Pies$50.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
4 Pie Pack$18.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 4 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 4 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
Dozen 2” Party Pies$20.00
**Must have 24 hours notice** One dozen of our 2” pies. The box includes (3) 2” key lime, (3) 2” coconut cream, (3) 2” peanut butter cream and (3) 2” chocolate cream. These are the only flavor choices that can be done in the 2” pies. If you want to change the quantity of flavors (ex: have all of one flavor), please select your flavor(s) & list what you want in the special instructions box.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

845 FM 548, Forney TX 75126

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Southern Social Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stiky Ribz BBQ

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy some great Texas BBQ!!

Nina's Brunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Prime XO, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

orange star4.9 • 200 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston