Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

A local bakery in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood specializing in fancy cakes, scratch pastries & home cooked food.

ICE CREAM • CAKES

2216 Kearney Street • $

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)

Popular Items

Red Velvet Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Cake Pop$2.50
Vanilla Mini Cupcake$1.50
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Vanilla Regular Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
Red Velvet Mini Cupcake$1.50
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
Latte$3.75
Chocolate Regular Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
Chocolate Mini Cupcake$1.50
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 36 mini cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
