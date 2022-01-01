Go
Engaging our community, one shot at a time. Caliber Coffee Co. is a local, family-owned small business in the heart of Donelson. We're so glad to be able to serve our neighbors!

SALADS

2513 Lebanon Pike • $$

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
Espresso & Dairy of your choice- available steamed or iced.
Drip Coffee
All of our drip coffee is made exclusively with organic, direct-trade coffee and available in a medium roast, dark roast, and a seasonal flavor each day. The region and roast of choice may vary by season.
Americano$2.50
Traditional Americano- Espresso & Water.
Breakfast Sammy$6.00
Our breakfast sammy! Bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or veggie sausage with egg and cheddar cheese on artisan sandwich bread, wheatberry bread, or a spinach wrap.
The Austin$9.50
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
Muffins$4.00
Muffins baked in house daily.
Scones$3.00
Our scones are baked in house daily.
Butterbeer Latte$4.00
We solemnly swear we are up to no good. The original and most popular latte at Caliber. Toffee & Butterscotch flavors in our favorite latte.
Avocado Toast$6.50
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
The Oxford$6.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2513 Lebanon Pike

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
