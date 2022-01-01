Go
Toast

Campana Restaurant

An Italian restaurant located in Northeast Portland, Oregon.

901 NE Oneonta Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar$14.00
Lil' Starts Farm Chicory with croutons and our house caesar dressing. (dressing contains anchovies) Dressing is on the side. Can be gluten free (we leave out the croutons).
Penne Rigate$20.00
Semolina flour pasta with vodka sauce, basil & grana padano. Vegetarian.
Meatballs Marinara$14.00
Beef, pork and ricotta meatballs cooked in marinara, topped with pecorino and served with fett'unta (grilled bread with garlic and olive oil).
Insalata Mista$14.00
Large salad of Lil' Starts organic mixed greens, served with fried shallots and house shallot vinaigrette. Gluten free, vegetarian (as the dressing contains honey) Dressing is on the side. Can be vegan (we leave out the honey in the dressing).
Special! Eggplant Parmigiana$15.00
Eggplant Parmesan!!! My Dad's favorite. Sliced eggplant, breaded and fried, and layered with marinara, mozzarella and basil. (vegetarian)
Spaghetti$22.00
Spaghetti with beef, pork, and ricotta meatballs, marinara topped with grana padano.
Meatballs with Marinara - 6 balls$12.00
6 succulent, house-made meatballs floating in marinara sauce.
Casarecci$18.70
Semolina flour pasta with arugula pesto, walnuts & pecorino romano cheese. Vegetarian. Can be made vegan (we leave out the cheese).
Cavatelli$22.00
It's all hand-made, but these cavatelli are REALLY hand-made. Served with Chef George's famous pork ragù and whipped ricotta.
Garlic Bread$5.50
Grand Central Campagnolo with garlic and cheese compound butter. Vegetarian.
See full menu

Location

901 NE Oneonta Street

Portland OR

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breakside Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Neighbor Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sparky's Pizza

No reviews yet

Hand-tossed New York style pizza with dough made fresh daily. Order online to beat the line & we'll text you when its ready!

Bamboo Sushi

No reviews yet

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston