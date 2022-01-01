Go
Toast

Captain Ratty's

The best meal in town! You haven't experienced New Bern until you try one of Captain Ratty's signature dishes.

202 Middle Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seafood Baskets
NY Strip$27.95
See full menu

Location

202 Middle Street

New Bern NC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Fresh, local and seasonal

Michaels Pub and Patio-New Bern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern

No reviews yet

The Chelsea serves up delicious, local, seasonal New American Cuisine with careful attention to detail and an amazing amount of creativity. Our chef creates mouthwatering lunch and dinner menus that showcase the best New Bern has to offer.

Thai Angel

No reviews yet

1st Authentic Thai Food in Historic Downtown New Bern

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston